Cleveland Containers, the UK’s largest container sales business, is celebrating its tenth anniversary with a roll-out of new products after its most successful year to date.

The company, which saw a 61% increase in containers purchased in 2020, now has 15 depots across the UK to support its increasing list of customers in the self storage, construction, manufacturing and logistics sectors.

Its tenth year in business has seen Cleveland Containers win the contracts for major projects across the UK, including a theme-park hotel at Gulliver’s Valley, and food and drink container villages STACK Newcastle and STACK Seaburn. It is also supplying units to High Speed 2 (HS2) contractors for the new railway, and is now a supplier for Network Rail.

To coincide with the celebration, it is launching an array of new products to help it to tap into more sectors. The company is already heavily present in construction, hospitality, and farming, but hopes to grow its visibility in the site accommodation and the civil sector. This comes after the housing market recently boomed, so Cleveland hopes to be able to go deeper into the site accommodation market, supplying businesses with new and used offices and other convenience units.

The new products include a new tri-door system shipping container which will transform the way its customers use containers due to the innovative design with multiple entrances. It has also extended its range of colored containers to coincide with its tenth anniversary, adding a lighter shade of blue (RAL5010) to its portfolio.

Cleveland Containers was founded in 2011 by Johnathan and Jane Bulmer, whose previous experience in the transport and logistics sector gave them the knowledge and drive to set up Cleveland Containers. An investment from UK Steel Enterprise in 2015 and further funding from Tees Valley Unlimited provided a substantial boost to the company, enabling it to eventually double its workforce.

Cleveland Containers also recently invested £1.2m into a new 6,000 square foot head office at Preston Farm Industrial Estate in Stockton-on-Tees, and a 2.6-acre depot and workshop in Grangetown, Middlesbrough, which will allow for further growth as demand for its containers continues to increase.

Johnathan Bulmer, Founder and Managing Director of Cleveland Containers, said: “It feels fantastic to say that we have now been in business for ten years. We have achieved some incredible targets over the past decade, and this is all down to the efforts of our loyal, hardworking and ever-growing team. In a time that saw many jobs lost due to the pandemic, we were able to expand our workforce in various departments and are delighted to now have a total of 54 employees at our Stockton office and Middlesbrough depot. I look to the future with excitement and can’t wait to see what we can accomplish next.”