Amidst raising climate concerns and the search for high-quality carbon dioxide removal options, robust validation and verification processes are critical.

Climeworks is pioneering the development of carbon dioxide removal (CDR) with direct air capture (DAC) and, for lack of a suitable readily available methodology, has developed the world’s first methodology focusing on DAC, in line with ISO 14064-2 and in close consultation with DNV, the global leader in quality and risk assurance.

This methodology, together with a specific project design documentation for Climeworks’ new large-scale direct air capture and storage plant “Orca” (currently under construction), has been established by Climeworks and received validation by DNV.

This represents the first third-party validation of a direct air capture project targeting permanent carbon dioxide removal according to ISO 14064-2, demonstrating Climeworks’ role to set high standards in the CDR and DAC market.

The validation of project and methodology is the first step on the way to a full third-party certification.

A milestone for the direct air capture and storage industry

Climeworks’ new large-scale direct air capture plant “Orca” has successfully achieved independent third-party validation from DNV, the global leader in quality and risk assurance. Permanent carbon dioxide removal is key to achieving global net zero climate targets and new, stringent carbon dioxide removal standards like this one are urgently needed.

Orca is the first project that has been successfully validated according to all the requirements listed in ISO 14064-2 and the Climeworks methodology itself. The purpose of the independently validated methodology is to enable the issuing of quantifiable removals of CO 2 from ambient air based on a full value chain from direct air capture to permanent storage. The validated methodology covers the capture of CO 2 from air and its preparation to be transported for the sole purpose of permanent geological storage. This represents the first third-party validation of a direct air capture project targeting permanent carbon dioxide removal. As such, it is an important milestone to recognize direct air capture technology as a high-quality option in the carbon dioxide removal market.

About the validation



DNV was commissioned in 2020 by Climeworks to provide an independent third-party validation of the methodology of direct air capture as performed at its direct air capture plant “Orca”. The validation was performed in December 2020 on the basis of a detailed project design documentation and the methodology provided by Climeworks in line with ISO 14064-2. The review of the presented methodology, the project design documentation and the subsequent follow-up interviews have provided DNV with sufficient evidence to determine the fulfilment of the stated criteria.

About Orca



“Orca” is the name of Climeworks’ new direct air capture and storage plant in Iceland. Orca will take carbon dioxide removal to the next level by combining Climeworks’ direct air capture technology with rapid underground mineralization provided by its partner Carbfix. Orca, planned to be operational in 2021, will have a nominal capture capacity of 4000 tons of CO 2 per year, which makes it the biggest climate-positive facility to date.

“Besides scalability, permanence and measurability are key characteristics of our CO 2 removal solution and we are excited to announce that DNV has validated Climeworks’ carbon dioxide removal.”

Christoph Gebald, co-CEO and co-founder of Climeworks

“DNV believes in the need for verified carbon dioxide removal and is proud to be providing its validation expertise to climate pioneers like Climeworks to stay at the forefront of climate action.”

Tor Jensen, Vice President and Head of Section for Environmental Risk Management, DNV, Energy Systems

About Climeworks

Climeworks empowers people to reverse climate change by permanently removing carbon dioxide from the air.

One of two things happens to the Climeworks air-captured carbon dioxide: either it is returned to earth, stored safely and permanently away for millions of years, or it is upcycled into climate-friendly products such as carbon-neutral fuels and materials. The Climeworks direct air capture technology runs exclusively on clean energy, and the modular CO 2 collectors can be stacked to build machines of any size.

Founded by engineers Christoph Gebald and Jan Wurzbacher, Climeworks strives to inspire 1 billion people to act now and remove carbon dioxide from the air.

Together we can build a climate-positive world.

About DNV

DNV is an independent assurance and risk management provider, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise DNV advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry standards, and inspires and invents solutions.

Whether assessing a new ship design, qualifying technology for a floating wind farm, analysing sensor data from a gas pipeline or certifying a food company’s supply chain, DNV enables its customers and their stakeholders to manage technological and regulatory complexity with confidence.

Driven by its purpose, to safeguard life, property, and the environment, DNV helps its customers seize opportunities and tackle the risks arising from global transformations. DNV is a trusted voice for many of the world’s most successful and forward-thinking companies. www.dnv.com