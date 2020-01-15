Clive Owen LLP, the award-winning accountancy firm, has appointed five new colleagues at its offices in Darlington and Durham.

Louise Crowe, who studied accounting and finance at Durham University, has joined the Durham office and is currently studying to become a Chartered Accountant (ACA). The ACA qualification, which is one of the most advanced learning and professional development programmes available, includes undertaking 15 accountancy, finance and business modules, practical work experience, professional development and ethics and professional scepticism.

The Darlington team has welcomed four new recruits. Experienced Jess Parlour has previously worked in practice and is currently completing her AAT Level 4 qualification. She will be starting to study for the ACA in 2020.

Leah Homer, Yana Jones Hinckley and Kane Henderson have all joined the firm from Teesside University after completing a degree in Accounting and Finance.

Leah, who completed a summer placement at Clive Owen, returns to the firm as a graduate and is studying for her ACA and Yana and Kane have joined the busy 11 strong tax team. Both are studying the new joint ACA/CTA qualification, which enables them to qualify more quickly and equips them for client work and a career in tax.

Tony Luckett, managing partner at Clive Owen LLP, said: “I am delighted to welcome five talented people to Clive Owen.

“Once again we have proved that Darlington and Durham can attract the best people and offer a career path for ambitious graduates. We can offer a high quality of work and training, with the added benefit of exposure to some of the specialist services we offer such as grants provision and corporate finance. We also have one of the strongest tax teams in the North East.

Gary Ellis, partner at Clive Owen LLP in Durham said: “As a firm we employ more than 100 people across three offices and we are always looking for great people who want to start, or progress, a career in accountancy to grow our highly successful teams.

“We believe we have recruited five people who will be an asset to the firm, proving that we can compete with the larger firms in terms of training and retaining the best talent.”