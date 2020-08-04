Clive Owen LLP has been named as one of the country’s top performing corporate finance advisers.

The team at Clive Owen Corporate Finance, which has offices in Darlington, Durham and York has again topped the financial advisor deal volume league table for the North East for the first half of 2020 having delivered 18 transactions, with the next ranked advisor recording six.

In addition, the team was ranked 17th nationally by Experian’s annual UK and Republic of Ireland mergers and acquisitions (M&A) report ahead of such household names as Goldman Sachs, independent investment bank Liberium Capital and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The team has advised on transactions with an aggregate total deal value of £82m including two significant acquisitions by the Alchemy-backed Inn Collection Group and the recent MBO’s of Alpha Process Controls and Aldona Seals from the German listed, world leading automotive parts supplier Knorr-Bremse.

David Wilson, Director, Clive Owen Corporate Finance, said: “We are delighted that our hard work in the first half of 2020 has been nationally recognised whilst, once again, also being ranked as the North East’s most active corporate finance advisers.”

“Given the challenging climate imposed by Covid-19, we are fortunate that Clive Owen LLP is well equipped with a highly skilled, experienced team with connections to a number of hugely ambitious North East entrepreneurs and fellow advisors.

“Furthermore, the recognition we have achieved is testament to the clients we work with who have built up strong, resilient businesses and we look forward to working with them throughout the remaining part of the year and beyond”.