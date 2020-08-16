Normally company owners make decisions on closing a limited company when they want to retire or move on. In this case, it is essential to consider the process needed to follow for the closing down of your company. Since dissolving a limited company is not an easy matter, you need to help professionals for a smooth closing. The process of dissolving relies on its solvency or insolvency.

If your company is solvent

Suppose your company is solvent, having the ability to pay its liabilities and do not possess any kind of legal threats from creditors. In that case, you will get two options based on the value of your company assets. In this situation, you can repay all current and prospective debts within a time-frame of 12 months.

Members Voluntary Liquidation (MVL)

It is considered to be the most tax-efficient method for directors. Here shareholders can receive the value of the company rather than being charged with income tax and capital gain tax. You have to follow these steps when applying for Members Voluntary Liquidation:

A declaration of solvency must be signed by a majority of directors (75%).

Shareholders need to pass a resolution regarding voluntary termination.

The resolution passed has to get published in The Gazette within 14 days.

You can hire Insolvency Support as an authorized insolvency practitioner to act as a liquidator and handle its closing. They will also guide you about the necessary rules and regulations covering MVL.

After appointing a liquidator, they will further take charge of the company. They will further send MVL notice to the Companies House, the Gazette, and creditors before selling any company assets.

Also, you have to inform Companies House regarding your decision within 15 days of the resolution.

Company Dissolution (Striking off)

The dissolution option for closing a limited company is applicable only when the capital gain releases less than £25,000. It is highly important to follow the right process before company dissolution. What you should take care of:

Speak to HMRC and interested parties regarding your decision to strike off.

Settle all your outstanding debts, redundancy payments, and deal with transfer, or sale of ownership of business assets.

Make sure your National Insurance payments and PAYE are updated. Then, you can send a request to HMRC for closing your payroll scheme.

Prepare cessation accounts and file for your final tax returns.

Carefully deal with your employees based on company rules and send them an application copy.

After moving through all these processes, you need to apply for striking off your company to Companies House. It can be performed through application form (DS01) that needs to be submitted with an application fee of £10. You also need to send a copy of this form to your creditors, shareholders, and employees within a week. Once your application is accepted, a notice is placed in local Gazette informing creditors regarding your company’s dissolution. Another Gazette notice is placed after three months to announce the formal closure of your company.

Dormancy

A limited company is regarded as dormant when it doesn’t perform any business activities or has no income earned for a longer period. It is an alternative for closing a limited company, and you can use this option for future trade. Before making your company dormant, make sure your corporation tax is fully paid. It is still required to submit annual accounts, an annual confirmation statement, and dormancy statements to HMRC.

If your company is insolvent

Your company’s insolvency is determined when it fails to meet day-to-day obligations, or if your liabilities outweigh assets on the balance sheet. In this case, you can use the creditor’s voluntary liquidations process for closing a limited company. This process is suitable if your company is struggling with debt, or you think creditors might take legal action. When your company is insolvent without any priority of creditor’s interests, then you may face investigation for misconduct by the Insolvency Service. With CVL, you can prevent these risks along with having the advantage of claiming redundancy as a director.

Creditors’ Voluntary Liquidation (CVL)

CVL is similar to MVL when it comes to filing needs and timescales. It mainly focuses on the supplier’s interests and many other creditors as a key part of the process. As a company director, you need to propose a meeting where all shareholders must be present. Also referred to as a ‘winding-up resolution’ where a majority of shareholders (75%) must agree to your decision. Upon the decision-making process, you have to send the resolution to Companies House within 15 days. After that, it gets posted on the Gazette within two weeks. For this complete process, you can appoint Insolvency Support as an authorized liquidator. You can handover all business paperwork to the liquidator to take charge of the company.