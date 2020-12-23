Cloud expert Synergi has boosted turnover from £3m to £4m, taken staff numbers to 40 on the back of a series of new contract wins, and announced plans to hit over £5m next year as part of a move to restructure delivery of its services for both SMEs and enterprise organisations.

The Gateshead-based business works with local and national organisations looking to move from traditional IT to advanced cloud and digital solutions that improve efficiency and drive innovation, and this is the seventh year of consecutive growth since its launch in 2013.

Its latest regional wins include an ‘In Memory’ remembrance portal for St Oswald’s Hospice service users, and an infrastructure environment modernisation project for construction firm Metnor. The team has also won contracts with a series of national names, including those in the manufacturing and financial services sectors.

The last three months have seen the firm secure 12 new contract wins for its fully managed IT service, which launched earlier this year. The wraparound service is based on flexible contracts and allows clients to work with one specialist partner, from consultancy, design and implementation through to development and support of the client’s IT platforms and applications.

CEO Peter Joynson said: “This has been a challenging year for everyone, and we are pleased to have been able to help other businesses use the latest technology tools to adapt to constantly shifting conditions, as well as continue our own steady growth trajectory.

“Part of our growth this year has been down to a huge acceleration in demand for our cloud services expertise, particularly to underpin off-premises working and provide organisations with secure, cost effective and scalable IT.

“As part of that process, we have continued to help clients to analyse pain points, review processes and look for areas where digitisation can improve business efficiency and reduce costs, all of which will help them meet the economic challenges to come.”

The business has almost doubled staff numbers in the last 18 months, making eight new appointments in the last quarter. Marketing manager Katy Bernstein joined the business from another regional technology firm in November, and a series of new starters are now in place across the consultancy, development and support teams, together with another new graduate who joined Synergi’s in-house graduate training academy.

Five new vendors have also been added to the firm’s list of specialist technology partners across global ‘best of breed’ technology solutions.

“2021 is set to be an exciting year for Synergi,” added Mr Joynson.

“Regionally, we are unique as the only specialist able to combine high level cloud expertise with digital transformation and process automation skills. Combined with our managed IT service, this puts us in the ideal position to become the automatic choice of IT partner for both SMEs and larger enterprise organisations.

“Some of the tools and services we offer have been designed for the SME market, and others for larger enterprise organisations and the public sector, so every solution is tailored exactly to the client’s needs.

“Part of our plan for 2021 is to restructure how we promote our services, and offer clear channels for organisations of any size.

“In the next year we are quietly confident that we can achieve another 30% growth, push turnover through the £5m mark and continue to grow staff numbers as the region’s economy starts to bounce back.“