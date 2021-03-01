Commercial Maintenance Services UK Ltd (CMS) is creating an engineering team specialising in air conditioning as part of its continuing expansion plans.

The Tyneside-headquartered company is also growing its capabilities in fire safety work and recently started a major contract with a social housing provider to replace fire safety doors and update fire alarms in its properties.

The family-run firm, which operates engineering hubs throughout the UK, is currently strengthening its 120-strong team and has begun recruiting a further 21 roles, including engineers.

CMS, which installs, maintains, and repairs business critical systems including heating, plumbing, electricals and refrigeration, remains on track to exceed its £10.8m pre-pandemic turnover to £13m.

Nic Smith, co-founder and managing director, is expanding the workforce in anticipation of the demand from the hospitality and leisure industry as it begins to reopen this spring following the relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

The sector, which accounted for 25 per cent of the firm’s business, largely closed following last year’s first lockdown – prompting CMS to expand its share of the health, social care, and retail market.

As a result, it has expanded and secured new contracts to ensure care homes and hospitals remains operational during the pandemic, as well as expanding its services in the areas of fire safety and air conditioning.

There has been increased focus on fire safety in the wake of the Grenfell tragedy, whilst the pandemic has highlighted the need for good ventilation

Nic said: “We have worked in partnership with a number of major names in the hospitality and leisure business, for many years, and are preparing for a big increase in demand for our services as hotels and gyms look to reopen.

“CMS was initially hit hard by the first national lockdown, furloughing half our staff, but the business has proved itself to be agile and resilient, responding to changing demands and developing new opportunities.

“As a result, we have had our full team back at work for some time and are seeking to grow to ensure CMS can meet the demand for its services as the economy begins to open up.”

Clients of CMS, which also provides a 24/7 emergency repair service, include Travelodge, Four Seasons Health Care, HC One, Nissan and the NHS.