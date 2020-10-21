Coinrule is now making its automated cryptocurrency trading platform available to the wider market, allowing more people access to automated, algorithmic crypto trading.

Coinrule is a beginner-friendly and safe trading platform enabling you to send automated trading instructions to your favourite exchanges, including Binance, Kraken and Coinbase, etc. allowing you to compete with professional Algo Traders and Hedge Funds.

Between hyper-financialisation and the growth of automation, trading and investments are becoming more and more popular; not just with millennials, but with a growing older population too, who want to take control of their finances and see their investments work for them.

However, the relative knowledge of professionals and hobbyist investors is very different, and therefore so is the access to opportunities.

Coinrule empowers regular people, with little investment knowledge, to compete with professional investors by automating trade investments, without having to learn a single line of code.

By using Coinrule you can design your own crypto currency strategy – or, put simply – a trading rule – and test it in different market conditions. You can tweak your strategy until you are comfortable, then press play and the rule goes live into the market.

67% of Coinrule funds are in profit, despite the COVID market collapse. This is because users can design strategies, with rules that get triggered only in certain circumstances, that secure their profits and protect against losses.

For example, “If Bitcoin goes down 2%; buy Ethereum at $700.”

Coinrule is built specifically for mass market users: people less familiar with technical terms and financial language. It is both educational and gamified, and aims to level the playing field between hedge funds and “normal” people.

Coinrule connects to the 12 best digital investment platforms globally and safely runs on top of them. Users choose from four available plans: free, hobbyist, trader and pro plans.

Coinrule has been testing with over 13,000 pioneer users across the globe using over 100k strategies. It has $5m in monthly trading volume, more than $10,000 in monthly revenue with consistent 20% growth month on month.

And now Coinrule is opening up to the wider market allowing more people to benefit from its automated trading system. At the same time, the company is opening its second round of fund-raising via Seedrs. https://www.seedrs.com/coinrule/

About Coinrule

Coinrule is a beginner-friendly and safe trading platform enabling you to automate your crypto investments across multiple platforms, helping you protect your funds and catch the next great market opportunity.

Coinrule gives investors, from beginner to pro, access to algorithmic trading without having to learn a single line of code.

Coinrule is both educational and gamified helping deliver financial inclusion for all by giving everyone the tools to compete in a new world of trading.

https://coinrule.io/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/coinrule

https://www.facebook.com/CoinruleHQ/

https://twitter.com/CoinRuleHQ

https://www.instagram.com/coinrulehq

https://www.seedrs.com/coinrule/