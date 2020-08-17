Commercial Maintenance Services UK Ltd (CMS) has been awarded a trio of ISO accreditations following an extensive review of its management systems.

The Gateshead-based company achieved the internationally recognised seal of approval in three key areas: Quality Management (ISO9001:2015), Environmental Management (ISO14001:2015) and Health & Safety Management (ISO45001:2015).

CMS, which installs, maintains, and repairs business critical systems across the UK, including heating, hot water, and electricals, was awarded the accreditations after demonstrating the effectiveness and efficiency of its processes and procedures to an auditable best practice standard.

Compliance director, Stephen Dunn, said: “These accreditations are a recognised seal of excellence put in place to ensure quality, safety and efficiency – reflecting the high standards this business operates by.

“It gives us credibility and provides a clear signal to our clients that we are able to demonstrate the knowledge and expertise necessary to deliver a first-rate service.

“Accreditation also offers a competitive advantage when it comes to securing commercial contracts through the tender process, which is an increasingly common requirement.

Managing director Nic Smith said: “We are delighted to be awarded the ISO certificates which recognise our continued commitment to the quality of our work, environmental performance and employee safety.

“I’d like to thank all those members of the CMS team who have worked so hard to help secure this, together with Austin Gibbons of Sunderland-based Compliant FM, who assisted with the process throughout.”