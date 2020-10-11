Diesel generators are quite popular in most industries, with some using it as a backup power supply. Since its invention in 1892, the diesel generator has been renovated to improve its efficiency and increase the range of applications. Diesel has also been a common source of fuel in most industries; thus, industries prefer using it due to fuel accessibility. The old model generators have transformed, and the current ones have better fuel capacity; therefore, they supply power for longer durations. Here are the typical applications of diesel generators that you should know about.

In Telecommunication

The field of telecom makes use of towers that enable phone calls and internet supply. The towers are essential for allowing communication among hospital staff members, police, and emergency response teams. Whenever there is a blackout, telecom towers have a backup generator on standby that ensures continued communication. Diesel-powered generators are commonly used in telecom towers to facilitate communication in case of power failure.

Construction Sector

The building and construction industry heavily relies on diesel-powered generators to power their tools. Most sites often experience a lack of power or power interruptions, and the matter is always resolved using a generator. If a construction site needs an electric generator or generator solutions, some experts understand the problems and know how to troubleshoot and restore normal operations. The generators are essential for providing power to run cranes and light up the sites. They are also used as a backup in case of power interruptions.

Mining Industry

Mining sites heavily rely on diesel generators to power their tools; therefore, they harness minerals such as coal, gas, oil, iron ore, and precious minerals. Mining sites have drills and diesel-powered shovels that rely on generators for operation. Studies have shown that the mining sector derives over 70% of its energy from diesel generators. Without diesel generators, economies will crumble since some countries rely on mining.

In Military

Soldiers need a constant supply, especially when they visit war-torn areas or places lacking electrical power. The soldiers carry the generators with them. It always proves to be a reliable source of energy considering that they need to lighten their camps, power their IT equipment, use it in medical care, and power their equipment.

In the Medical Sector

You can’t imagine undergoing surgery without a backup power supply. A lot could go wrong if there is no alternative; therefore, most hospitals have installed diesel generators that supply power to life-saving kits, emergency rooms, and operation rooms. In case of power interruption, diesel generators kick in and power up oxygen pumps and ICU equipment to sustain life.

In Water Transport

Diesel engines are used to power pumps, compressors, yachts, and speed boats. Massive generators are used in liners and power ships that sail the high shores.

In the Manufacturing Industries

Power failure in manufacturing industries translates to inferior quality products and low production. As such, most manufacturing industries have backup generators to sustain operation in case of power failure. Whenever there is a power interruption, employee safety gets compromised, companies fail to meet targets, and there is an interruption of regular operation. Such events can lead to loss of customers, and the standby diesel generators are installed to protect company owners’ interest.

Data Hubs

Several companies always save their data with data centers. The data centers need constant power supply since handling data, processing it and data storage are quite sensitive. In the case of a blackout, the data center loses its reputation since it will lose data, affecting the storage process. As such, data centers heavily rely on backup diesel generators that ensure a continuous supply of power.

In the Transport Sector

Most of the vehicles you see on the roads, mining vehicles, farm machinery, power generators, and trains rely on diesel-powered engines for their operation. Some countries, however, discourage the use of diesel engines since they produce too much noise. Despite that, diesel generators are quite popular in most of the transport vessels.

In Agriculture

Most of the machines used in agriculture rely on diesel generators as their primary power source. Threshing machines, irrigation pumps, tractors, among other equipment, rely on diesel generators.

Diesel generators are quite popular in several fields due to its efficiency and low volatility. Most industries prefer using the generator since it is safe to handle. It lasts longer—however, it is essential to note that industries should observe safety measures and regularly maintain the generators. Also, industries should frequently maintain generators to prevent malfunctioning and increase their lifespan.