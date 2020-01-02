From getting our regular dose of entertainment to powering our homes and getting our workplaces going, we depend on electricity for a wide range of purposes. You cannot imagine your life without electricity, especially in this tech era. But you also need to consider the fact that electricity is among the most dangerous elements capable of causing a lot of damage, injuries, and possibly death in the worst case-scenario. It’s imperative to be extra cautious when working with or around electricity because a minor mistake might as well be your last. Some factors that contribute to electrocution include the lack of experience when working with electrical appliances, inadequate training, and the mere lack of caution.

Most home electrical wiring is considered safe, but with time, problems do occur that require repair or re-wiring. When done right and by a professional electrician, it can help prevent electric shocks as well as damage to property and appliances. In the workplace, it’s also important to ensure that you’ve eliminated any potential electrical hazards. Understanding how and why electrical shocks occur can help reduce or prevent the extent of injuries, ensuring that your loved ones are protected at home and at school. It can also help to safeguard your home and appliances from electrical damage. Before we get to the main juice, we need to know what an electrical shock is.

What Is Electrical Shock?

An electric shock occurs when an electric charge runs through part of a person’s body as a result of touching or being in contact with a source of electricity. This exposure can result in mild to serious injuries. Electrocution, on the other hand, occurs when a person comes into contact with frayed electrical cords or faulty electrical appliances carrying high voltages and the injuries result in death.

This having been said, let’s now take a deeper look at the common causes of electrical shocks and hazards.

1. Faulty and Outdated Outlets/Switches

When switches and outlets malfunction, it’s likely for an electric shock to ensue. In most cases, faults in outlets are as a result of poor wiring or poor and loose connections. In addition to this, an outlet can also emit an electric shock when it’s old and outdated. Most outdated outlets consist of two prongs, meaning that they lack the grounding or earthing wire. The ground wire acts as a protective barrier, especially when electricity is unstable.

Even low levels of an electric shock from a faulty outlet can still cause devastating effects on human anatomy. As Mathew Stoddard from The Stoddard Firm points out, many individuals are injured by an electrical shock at work as a result of another person’s fault or negligence. This could be the manufacturer, the electrician who did the installation or even the premises owner. If it’s not your lucky day and you suffer such an injury, the first person you contact should be your personal injury attorney. A good injury lawyer should weigh the matter and help you file a compensation lawsuit against your employer or the negligent party to cover your medical bills, financial turmoil, emotional suffering, income loss, and other damages you might have suffered. If you are the property owner, you’ll want to ensure your electrical switches and outlets are in tip-top shape always to minimize safety risks.

2. Overloaded Circuits

During the initial wiring of office buildings, workplaces or homes, it’s essential to ensure that the appropriate wires are used sockets depending on their future use. Otherwise, circuit overloading could happen, with or without the user’s knowledge. Additionally, designated heavy-duty extension cords should be used for appliances that tend to consume a lot of power. Also, workplaces should always perform routine fire risk assessment checks to try and ID areas potentially at higher risk of bad wiring. This should always be done by an experienced electrician.

3. Poor or Damaged Insulation

Defective insulation is another common electrical shock hazard. It’s important to ensure that during the initial wiring of buildings, only good quality electrical wires are used. This is in conforming to the regulatory and safety standards. Poor quality wires often degrade easily, potentially causing arc faults, increasing chances of fires, and power surges. Worn out insulation (live wire) also increases the chances of electrical accidents such as electrical shocks. For older buildings, it’s important to have a qualified electrician perform routine checks on your wiring, if need be, it can be a great option to consider an overhaul rewiring or upgrading your electrical wiring to ensure that it’s safe.

4. Handling Electrical Appliances with Wet Hands

You’ll bear witness that most ladies after hitting the shower will not dry their hands when using the dryer. Now, electrical appliances should at no time be handled with wet hands. Similarly, all outlets should also not be close to water sources. Outlets in the kitchen and in the bathroom should be installed a good distance from any water sources. Additionally, you should never use an electric device or appliance no matter how small while in the bath, in the swimming pools, or on wet floors. One thing to note is that water is a good conductor of electricity and handling electrical appliances with your wet hands may increase your chances of getting an electrical shock.

5. Light Fixtures

Most people do not think of light bulbs as electrical hazards. Nonetheless, they have the potential for causing electrical fires if the necessary safety precautions are not followed. Like any other source of electricity, mishandling a light bulb can cause an electric shock. For instance, you’re required to always ensure that you turn off the light switch before changing a light bulb. Also, to prevent overheating, always use the correct bulb wattage and ensure to keep your bulbs away from flammable materials.

Safety Measures That Can Help Prevent the Risk of Electrical Shocks

As earlier established, electrical shock is dangerous and can cause life-threatening injuries. It’s therefore imperative to observe safety measures, especially when handling electrical appliances or when working with electronic equipment. Below are some tips that will help in preventing electrical shocks:

Pay attention to the outlets loading capacity

Install GFCI (Ground Fault Circuit Interrupters) in new buildings

Childproof your power outlets

Use the right fuses and circuit breakers

Do not mix water and electricity!

Finally, if unsure of what you’re doing, especially when working with electrical equipment, ask for directions. The effect of an electric shock can range anywhere between a slight tingle to life-threatening burns or cardiac arrest. Protecting yourself and the people around you from electrical hazards will not only help in saving lives, but also in protecting yourself from lawsuits.