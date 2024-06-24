Common Mistakes to Avoid When Buying Goalkeeper Gloves

Buying goalkeeper gloves can be a tricky business. There are so many makes, styles, cut types, designs, and even different types of latex to consider. Thus, choosing the exact right fit for your hands and style of play isn’t always easy, even for experienced keepers.

There are lots of simple mistakes you might make along the way, but this guide is here to help. Below, we’ll shine a light on some of the most common mistakes people make when shopping for goalie gloves, and how to avoid them.

Rushing In

This applies to any kind of purchase. It’s always best to take your time, do your research, and compare your options, rather than rushing in and buying the first item you find. This is especially true when it comes to technical pieces of sporting equipment like goalkeeper gloves.

Picking the right pair takes time. You have to think carefully about a lot of different factors – the cut, the backhand, the safety, and so on. If you buy the first pair you come across, you may miss out on the most suitable pair, ending up with gloves that don’t feel quite right when you’re out on the pitch.

Paying Too Much Attention to Price

Again, this is the kind of mistake people make when shopping for lots of things in life, from TVs and phones to everyday essentials. They focus too much on the price tag, either looking for the cheapest items to save money, or assuming that more expensive products are better in every single way.

Both of these mindsets can be dangerous.

Yes, it’s important to have a budget in mind when buying your gloves, but you shouldn’t gravitate towards a pair just because they’re cheap. Check to see if they meet your needs in terms of safety, comfort, and grip, and always shop around for the best deals.

Just as importantly, don’t make the mistake of thinking expensive gloves are amazing and way better than cheaper options. Often, gloves cost more purely based on their brand name or design – a high price isn’t necessarily an indicator that those gloves will be the best for every single player.

Caring More About Aesthetics Than Performance

This mistake is particularly prevalent among younger keepers. They want gloves that help them “look the part” or mimic the style of their favourite Premier League keepers. For that reason, they don’t take the time to look at other, more important aspects, like cut, comfort, and safety.

Clearly, this is an error. It’s nice to have gloves that look good, but aesthetic considerations are far less important than other factors, like how comfortable the gloves are and what level of grip they provide. Make sure to look beyond the surface to find gloves that are functionally impressive and not just eye-catching.

Focusing on One Particular Factor Above Everything Else

Let’s say you wanted to buy a new phone. You’d probably look at a few different factors. The screen size, the processing power, the make, the camera, and so on. You wouldn’t necessarily just focus on one single factor and ignore everything else when making your purchase.

The same logic applies with goalie gloves. It’s crucial not to focus on only one single factor – like gloves with the biggest backhand or those made by one particular brand.

Instead, you should look at the full picture. Take everything into account. That goes for the cut, backhand, safety features, closure system, comfort levels, grip, and more.

Of course, some of those factors might still be more important to you than others, based on your style of play. You might love to punch the ball great distances, for example, and need gloves with a thick backhand. But you should still read product descriptions fully and find out all that gloves have to offer before buying them.

Buying Based on What Another Keeper Is Wearing

This is similar to the mistake of buying gloves based on how they look. A lot of keepers have favourite professional players, like Ederson or Alisson, for example, and might like to not only mimic their styles, but also wear the same or similar gloves.

However, every goalie is different. What works for one might not necessarily work for another. So don’t assume that if you pick the same gloves as a professional, they’ll be the perfect match for you. It’s much better to find your own way and discover the right gloves for you, rather than copying anyone else.

Avoid These Mistakes in Your Search

There you have it. Five common mistakes that you should try to avoid if you want to find the best set of goalkeeper gloves, rather than buying a pair that aren’t quite right for you. Remember to take your time and take all key factors into account to find your ideal fit.