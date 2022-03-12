Debut esports competition in Birmingham fully supported by the British Esports Association

Sunderland, United Kingdom, 15th Feb: Further to last week’s announcement that the inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championships are set to take place in Birmingham on 6- 7 August at the International Convention Centre, the British Esports Association can today announce more details of their plans to support European Commonwealth members.

In agreement with the Global Esports Federation (GEF), British Esports will be responsible for coordinating and supporting the European teams. The following teams will be able to enter regional qualifiers to compete in the Commonwealth Esports Championships:

Cyprus

England

Gibraltar

Guernsey

Isle of Man

Jersey

Malta

Northern Ireland

Scotland

Wales

It is anticipated that only one of the European teams per competition will progress and compete in the live finals in Birmingham, alongside the winners from the other regional qualifiers across the Commonwealth.

Competitors may represent either the competitor’s Commonwealth Country of birth, or the Commonwealth Country of birth to which one of their parents belong (by citizenship/passport).

Support will be given by the BEA to the European teams in the live finals per title, including kit, training and boot camps. As the Commonwealth Esports Championships are separate from the Commonwealth Games, please note that the national Commonwealth Games Associations (CGAs) will not be involved in the esports teams or championships, meaning that esports teams will not be wearing the team kit of their CGA, but new kit created for the esports championships.

After having represented one Commonwealth Country in a GEF sanctioned esports event(s), a competitor may not represent another Commonwealth Country in future GEF sanctioned esports events (unless any switch receives approval by the GEF).

British Esports Association: Andy Payne OBE, Chair: “When we established the BEA in 2016, we did it with the aspiration that esports would become recognised for the incredible value it provides its community.

The gaming community has long understood that esports helps teamwork, communication and strategic thinking, together with combating loneliness. Alongside this, it creates opportunities for its athletes to participate in a team environment in a similar way to traditional sports; with similar benefits for participants.

We advocate the values of representation, whether that is your team, school, county, or country and as such are delighted to see that the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) recognises its potential too. Furthermore, it is an honour that we get to showcase the values of esports whilst the Commonwealth Games is underway here in the UK.

The BEA is fresh from the successful participation at the Global Esports Games which took place in Singapore in December 2021, where the Great Britain team secured its first medal (silver in the DOTA 2 women’s competition).

We are pleased to already be in a position to announce that Mark Weller will be Team Manager for England and that John Jackson and Esports Wales will be selecting the Welsh players and James Hood and Esports Scotland will be selecting the Scottish players. Further updates will follow.

We will be working with the UKETC and the UK’s esports communities to support all the efforts in 2022”.

Mark Weller, Esports England Manager (and Vexed Gaming Chief Gaming Officer): “After a successful campaign with the GB esports roster in Singapore last year, I am honoured to have been named as Team Manager for England heading into the inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championship. I’m excited to showcase the excellent talent this country has to offer and as always, hope to inspire the next generation of talent within our country, crown nations and beyond’

Gweirydd Davies, Chair of Board, Esports Wales: “With the dramatic rise of esports in recent years, it is a great honour to see Wales competing on the global stage in the Commonwealth Esports Championships. We look forward to working together in partnership to further develop a pathway for an inclusive, progressive, and visionary future for Esports in Wales and beyond.”

James Hood, Esports Scotland Manager (and CEO of Esports Scotland): “We are delighted esports will be represented in Birmingham at this summer’s Commonwealth Esports Championships. We want to unite Scotland’s gamers, coaches and fans to represent the Scottish esports community and compete on the global stage – and hopefully we can bring some gold medals home.”

The 2022 Championships will feature multi-genre titles, including a MOBA title, and individual and team sports-based titles with participation from esports athletes from across the Commonwealth. Renowned global titles are in the final stages of confirmation and will be announced on 22nd February 2022.

The Commonwealth Esports Championships was sanctioned by the CGF Executive Board to be held at the same time as the 2022 Commonwealth Games while being independent of Birmingham 2022 and its Sports programme. It will have separate branding, medals, organisation, and governance, led by the GEF and its community of partners.