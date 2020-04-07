A North East adventure play centre for dogs is setting owners a series of challenges that will not only work to train and enrich the lives of man’s best friend, but also enable connection to a likeminded community throughout the Coronavirus lockdown.

Dogwood Adventure Play, located between Bishopton and Redmarshall in Stockton-on-Tees, has launched a free 30-day programme of activities for dog owners all over the UK to follow.

The challenges, which include an Easter Egg hunt, an egg roll and Easter basket making, are all aimed at keeping your pet active in more confined space than normal, as well as behaviour training, focusing on dogs’ favourite senses – taste and smell.

Katie Guastapaglia, manager of Dogwood Adventure Play, said: “The social distancing measures imposed by the government are vital to stop the spread of Coronavirus, but it means dog owners are unable to exercise and meet in the same way.

“We created 30 Days of Dogwood as a way of entertaining your dog, with competitive activities, prizes to be won and most importantly, a community to share it with.

“Through our Facebook page and live video socials, we hope to combat the mental health challenges that come with isolation and create a group that will continue to communicate when we reach the end of this period.”

Dogwood Adventure Play is a purpose-built centre that can be hired on an individual basis year-round, and is ideal for dogs that cannot be let off a lead in public places.

Katie said: “We’re lucky that we are able to remain functional during the Coronavirus crisis as we are designed for distancing. Exclusive use, coded entry and carefully timed slots mean visitors don’t encounter anyone at all during their play time.”

For more information about Dogwood Adventure Play and the 30 Days of Dogwood challenge, please visit https://www.dogwoodadventureplay.com/