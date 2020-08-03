1932 Duesenberg Model J Torpedo Convertible Coupe wins the Judges vote in the Pre-War Supercars Class at the inaugural Concours Virtual

People’s Vote goes to 1904 Napier L 49

In a very competitive field that ranged from a 1904 Napier through to a trio of late 1930’s BMW 328 coupes, the stunning Duesenberg caught the attention of the experienced judges to go through as the Class contender for Best in Show.

The Duesenberg J-476 was one of five short wheelbase Torpedo Convertible Coupe bodies built by Murphy. Notable in its design is the Murphy hallmark disappearing convertible top and the bare aluminum top of the body.

In the People’s vote, the earlier cars in the class were favoured with the 1904 Napier pipping the 1907 Thomas Flyer to take top spot.

The full results are as follows:

Class D: Pre-War Supercars, sponsored by The Classic Motor Hub

Judges Vote



1932 Duesenberg Model J Torpedo Convertible Coupe (Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum) 1907 E.R. Thomas Motor Co. Model 35 (National Automobile Museum) 1931 Bentley 8 Litre Corsica Tourer (Stephen Brauer)

People’s Vote



1904 Napier L 49 (Sirdool Singh) 1907 E.R. Thomas Motor Co. Model 35 (National Automobile Museum) 1925 Hispano Suiza H6C (Fritz Burkard)

Class G: 1970’s Concept Cars Contenders Announced

The 1970’s was a golden decade for wild concept cars. Seven cars that typified the forward thinking and creativity of some of the world’s best automotive designers go head to head in the battle for the 70’s concept crown at the Concours Virtual in aid of Unicef.

Sponsored by BMW Classic, the group encompasses the 1970 Vauxhall SRV through to the 1978Lancia Sibilio Bertone

The full list is as follows:

1970 Chevrolet Aerovette

1970 Vauxhall SRV

1970 Lancia Stratos Zero

1971 Alfa Romeo Caimano

1972 BMW Turbo

1974 Pontiac Banshee III

1978 Lancia Sibilo Bertone

The class runs from 14 July through to 21st July and will be judged by eminent personalities from the classic car world.

Visitors to the website www.concoursvirtual will also have the opportunity to vote for their favourite car in each of the classes.