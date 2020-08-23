The demand for eLearning has more than doubled during these last few months of lockdown following the outbreak of the Coronavirus. Millions of students around the world relied on this technology-based distance learning method to continue with their studies and manage to graduate in time. However, not all students welcomed this shift, in fact, many struggled mentally and physically which compelled their parents to have them sit out this academic year. But what if eLearning was somehow integrated with online gaming? Would that make students more willing to accept distance learning? And can this approach be powerful enough to fulfill different students’ educational needs? To help you figure out the answers, continue reading. Below you will find some thoughts about connecting eLearning with online gaming:

Where Did the Idea Come From?

The most obvious distinction between online gaming and eLearning is motivation and engagement. Educators wanted to utilize the interest and motivation students exhibit when engaging in online gaming and harvest their powers for learning. At the same time, game developers realized that they can do more with their platforms and play a bigger role in their gamers’ lives than settling for the limited leisure window.

Theoretically, It Makes Sense

For students growing up in this digital age, reimagining new educational methods are only logical. Online game developers have been taking notice and already started to research ways to cater to this emerging niche’s needs. If you are interested in new lucrative business ideas, this is a promising venture. To start, you can use a free web conferencing tool directory listing to gain exposure to the largest eLearning community globally. From there you can start building up your network and discuss potential collaboration opportunities to bring your online gaming experience to service eLearning. Since this is a relatively new domain, you need to keep in mind that while the wins can be huge, so can the losses.

How to Make it Work?

As mentioned above, the fact that this is an untapped space means that you will not find enough studies to help you identify the correct formula. You will need to seek help from professionals from both the education and the gaming fields. According to existing models, there are a few key findings that you will need to keep in mind:

Do a great job in identifying a set of clear game/learning objectives

Keep the game sessions short. Optimally 15-45 minutes, so that the student/player doesn’t lose interest in both the learning material and the game alike.

The educational game should be integrated with other learning sources and allow for involving educators and other students.

There should be a thorough assessment and notification method to alert educators when certain educational goals aren’t being met or fulfilled.

Not only should the game have adaptive features to accommodate different students with different learning capabilities, but it should also be scalable. Whether in the form of levels or upgraded versions, a successful educational game should always be challenging the students’ skills without compromising on the element of fun.

Connecting eLearning with online gaming poses a promising opportunity to make children excited about knowledge. Long gone are the days of spoon-fed education, today’s generation is smart, ambitious, and have tons of expectations. Only successful entrepreneurs will see the potential of this budding market and start investing early on to reap the rewards. If you are thinking of taking the chance yourself, there’s no better time than now as eLearning will only be growing further in the foreseeable future.