Microsoft vs. Sony Round 2

Both consoles may well be entering their twilight years now, but that hasn’t lessened the gaming community’s appetite for the new and updated versions of the Xbox and PlayStation. These next-gen. consoles are set to launch officially in November, with the Xbox Series X arriving first on 10th November, followed by the PlayStation 5 on November 12th, but preorders have already been selling out across the globe – some even within hours of listing.

The two consoles aren’t going cheap, at £449 and £449.99 for the full bells and whistles Xbox and PS5 respectively. Although more affordable versions are on offer in the form of a digital-only PS5 – going for £349.99 – and the £249 Xbox Series S – neither of which have optical drives.

Both manufacturers are seeking to dominate the gaming space, so the new consoles are promising to deliver superior, “ultra-realistic” graphics and much more powerful performances than the current-gen. consoles. The PS5 and Series X/S editions also mark the first time the consoles will come with SSD storage (Solid State Drives) to deliver quicker load times.

In an interesting turn of events, Microsoft announced at the end of September that it had acquired ZeniMax Media (at an eye-watering $7.5 billion), the parent company of a number of key games developers and publishers. As a result of the purchase, Microsoft now has control of big-name franchises like Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, Dishonoured, and Doom, as well as publishers including Arkane and Bethesda.

It just so happens, however, that Bethesda will publish two PS5-only games in 2021, so this first strike from Microsoft comes at the opportune time.

What it means for the Industry

Console wars in the previous gaming eras have resulted in the release of some of the most iconic videogames of all time so, what’s in store for us this time around?

Well, it’s unlikely that we’ll see anything that could match the original intensity of Super Mario (Nintendo) vs. Sonic (SEGA) again, and let’s not forget the Black Friday madness that led to the Sony vs. Microsoft feud being immortalised in popular culture during the last decade. While Microsoft’s acquisition of ZeniMax will no doubt cause some disruptions in the near future, the biggest impact from this round of console wars will be on the cost of gaming.

Due to the upgraded specs of the PS5 and Series X, game publishers and developers are bumping up their prices. We’ve already seen Take-Two Interactive raise the RRP for the 2021 edition of NBA 2K to £64.99 (up from £54.99 for NBA 2K20); meanwhile, Sony has confirmed a price ceiling of £69.99 for all compatible games – the first time in 15 years that game prices have been hiked so high.

Could these inflated prices put gaming out of reach for the current generation of young gamers? According to research undertaken by Censuswide, 9 out of 10 US gamers would say so. The study, which surveyed over 1030 North American residents, revealed that 59% of young gamers believe console gaming has become too expensive, and almost all respondents think that anything over $60 is too high a price to pay for a single game.

Additionally, budget-conscious gamers are more likely to flock to free to play titles like Fortnite or pay a modest monthly fee to access game streaming platforms a la Steam than they are to buy a single game for their consoles. Beyond that, Microsoft and Sony’s own xCloud and PlayStation Now services make it much more convenient to play console-style titles through web browsers, almost rendering their physical consoles obsolete in the process.

There will no doubt always be those die-hard gamers who can’t wait to invest in the latest consoles, but cost-effective technology trends like mobile gaming, cross-platform play, and cloud gaming could soon make physical consoles a relic of gaming’s past.