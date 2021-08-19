Constructing Excellence in the North East (CENE) has announced its flagship awards ceremony is set to return to centre stage at the Gosforth Park Hotel, this October, promising to reconnect the construction sector.

The event, which was held virtually last year due to the pandemic, is a celebration of everything the North East built environment has to be proud of and is now in its 17th year.

Winners are selected across various categories including Innovation, Integration & Collaborative Working, People Development, Health Safety & Wellbeing, Sustainability, Conservation & Regeneration, SME of the Year, Value, Client of the Year, Offsite project of the Year, Outstanding Achievement, and Building Project of the Year.

Regional Winners will then go on to the national final for the Constructing Excellence Awards which will be held in January at the London Grosvenor Square Marriott Hotel.

Headline sponsor on the night is CDM Recruitment. The category sponsors are CIOB, Esh Group, Faithful+Gould, Muckle LLP, Northumbrian Water Group, Tilbury Douglas and drinks reception sponsor, Turner & Townsend.

Mark Bulmer, director, CDM Recruitment, said: “This is the perfect opportunity for our region’s construction industry to showcase excellence in their respective fields. Winners enjoy widespread recognition for their achievements and I congratulate CENE for providing the region with this platform to shout about the fantastic projects being delivered across the construction spectrum. We hope this year we can encourage even more entrants and, as headline sponsors, we look forward to collaborating with the team at CENE to ensure this year’s awards are the best yet.”

Catriona Lingwood, chief executive of CENE, said: “In the last year we have been through some very testing times as a result of the pandemic, which all nominees and companies have had to overcome. It has been most encouraging to have received many high calibre entries for this year’s awards. It just goes to show the excellence we have in our region, a fantastic reflection of all that is good in our industry and of something we should all be proud of.

“The awards ceremony is a chance for the sector to come together, enjoy the networking opportunities, as well as celebrating the great talent that we have in the North East. We thank the sponsors and judges for their support and wish all nominated the best of luck on the night.”