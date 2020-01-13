Summers-Inman, the award-winning construction and property consultancy, has made three senior appointments at its Newcastle office, bringing its total team to 48 at the Newcastle HQ.

Andrew Rapmund joins as an Associate Director and brings with him a wealth of experience within the construction and property consultancy sector, gained at prominent national firms. Andrew will lead the Project Management Team in the Northern region.

At Summers-Inman, Andrew will also be managing the development of three new schools on behalf of Aura, working on several projects delivered under their Severn Trent Water framework and undertaking a number of projects for higher-education clients (one of Andrew’s particular specialisms).

Former Summers-Inman employee, John Harvey, has returned after a spell of six years away from the firm, as Senior Project Manager. He is working on a raft of schemes for The Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Newcastle University as well as Victoria Gate Hotel in Leeds. John has a strong background in project management and is a great addition to the team.

Tom Borsoi also joins as Senior Chartered Quantity Surveyor after relocating from London. Tom will work with Andy on the Aura schools programme, as well as schemes for higher-education client, Durham University and several feasibility studies for some exciting new projects.

Mark Dutton, Director at Summers-Inman said:

“We are delighted to welcome three-highly-experienced members of staff to the Newcastle office.

“Andrew, John and Tom are fantastic assets to further strengthen an already impressive team. Their appointments come as a result of our confidence in a strong pipeline of work. Our benefits and reward packages are some of the best in the industry to ensure that we can attract and retain the very best talent in the North East.”

Summers-Inman operates nationally with a staff of 130 employed in eight offices throughout the UK in Edinburgh, Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds, Leicester, Birmingham and London.

The consultancy has an enviable list of blue-chip clients including Aldi, Walkers, PepsiCo, Tesco, McDonalds and Severn Trent Water.