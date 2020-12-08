Job interviews always have, and most likely always will be stressful. A lot often depends on them, you put so much time and effort into preparation, always questioning whether you have done enough and if you could have done something better. Well, no sugar-coating here, case interviews are pretty much topping the charts as far as the demands of job interviews go.

For starters, you’ll need an outstanding resume and a cover letter to even get through the initial screening phase to even get called up for the case interview. Then you’ll need to show your skills to the recruiting manager by solving a prepared case and it’s not only your problem-solving skills that are being tested.

Every step of your work will be monitored, the way you think and approach things, the way you communicate your methods, the calmness you keep under the pressure. And most of all, assuming you are going for the top-level consultancies such as the MBB group, the competition will be enormous, and you will have to stand out among them.

What’s The Case Interview Like?

Just to make it clear, every consultancy will tamper with the case interview format to their liking, but the general format is always similar and there’s not much real difference between them. In most cases, you will have to pass four to six interviews which are divided into two rounds. Each interview will usually last about an hour. For a real in-depth look into the case interview format, you can read this comprehensive guide.

In the opening 20 or so minutes, you will participate in the fit interview. This is the part where the recruiting manager will assess your traits for the job, your motivation to become a consultant, and how well you fit into that specific firm where you are applying.

The next step will last approximately 40 minutes and it’s the main course – case interview. You will get a complicated business problem to solve within a limited timeframe, and the interviewer will follow your every step through it.

Once you have completed the case, the final 5-ish minutes of the interview is also a part of the fit interview, however this time it is up to you to ask the questions, and up to the interviewer to give you answers.

What Exactly Are They Looking For?

Well, to put it plainly, they are looking for THE perfect candidate. The competition for an open spot in any of the MBB consultancies is enormous, so be sure that a huge number of applicants will be able to solve the case at hand and answer the fit interview questions.

However, this is not a school test where you need to get 50- 60% correct and you’re through. You need to ace it, and you need to do it in a way that makes you stand out from other candidates. At McKinsey for instance, only 1% of applicants will normally get a job at the company. About 60% will not even make it past the resume screening phase.

They are looking for someone who has achievements behind them, who has the set of skills that are required for this profession, and who knows how to apply those skills to achieve results. So if you had to name a few key skills that the companies will be looking for in applicants, those would most likely be:

Problem-solving

Communication

Result delivery

Analytic skills

Leadership

Teamwork

This, naturally, doesn’t mean that you are qualified should you possess these traits. It does, however, make you more eligible and will make it easier for you to prepare should you naturally possess the aforementioned set of skills.

Case Solving Part

The main course of your interview is the problem-solving part. Do not take this the wrong way, however, because if you should fail at any other part of the interview, it won’t matter how well you handle the main course.

You will be given a business problem, usually a case that the company handled some time in the past, and a set timeframe to come up with an answer. In these cases, there is no ideal answer, it’s mostly about the journey to it.

The interviewer will be keeping a watchful eye on you during the interview. They will want to know what methods you use, how you approach the problem, what your thought process is. Should there be any mistakes, and it’s far from impossible that there will be, they will want to see how fast you can spot them and how you react to them.

They also want to see you look confident, not hesitate to ask any additional questions should you require more data to work with, and communicate your methods and answers in a logical, organized manner. It is important to take your time when doing this, and always feel free to tell the interviewer that you need a few moments to go through everything in your head before you begin, or move on to the next step.

Fit Interview Part

In the fit interview, you need to persuade the interviewer that it’s you who’s the perfect match for that specific consultancy. Highlight your teamwork, organization, and communication skills, mention your previous experiences working in teams, show that you are adaptable and have no problems working in the environment you’ll be in.

Also, do your best to personalize the experience for the company you are applying for. Know their values, their methods, what are the do’s and don’ts, and simply do your best to be professional and open-minded.

Final Thoughts

The case interview can definitely be classified as one of the hardest job application processes out there. However, this should not affect your motivation in a bad way and make you give up before you even start.

It should only sink into your mind that you will need to take it very seriously and devote a hefty amount of time and effort to your preparation. Learn to think outside the box and be creative in your approach, and never think that you’ve learned it all. You should always strive to be better than you are, and that’s exactly the mindset that applicants who make it past the whole interview process have adopted.