A leading hirer of secure storage containers and portable site accommodation has marked a record year, with major growth plans in the pipeline for 2021.

Mobile Mini, which has 15 branches across the UK and a head office in Stockton, Teesside, has thrived despite the Covid-19 pandemic, thanks in part to its work supporting the NHS during the crisis.

As a Government-certified Crown Commercial supplier, the firm delivered hundreds of Covid testing centres and temporary doctors’ surgeries, as well as providing support to the specialist Nightingale Hospitals.

Managing director Andrew Thompson said: “Historically, we were a very construction-focused business. However, this year, due to the behavioural changes that Covid has brought, it has actually accelerated our strategic sector expansion plans, and we have seen an expansion in our non-construction clients.

“When the pandemic hit, we also adapted quickly, which meant that, overall, the year has brought many more positives than negatives.”

Mobile Mini has continued to invest in both equipment and staff throughout the year, spending £5.5m on trucks, units and accessories and taking delivery of 200 accommodation units, 30 welfare units, 150 holding tanks and 250 steps.

Additionally, the firm has created and filled a number of positions, including in commercial and regional sales, and managed services.

Andrew added: “Our people are our biggest strength, and we continue to invest in them, making 32 internal promotions this year alone.

“Of course, during the pandemic, keeping them safe has been the biggest challenge. With an ever-changing landscape coupled with the dangerous environment in which we work, we focus heavily on safety and welfare, and I am delighted that we have had a record year, with zero accidents.

“We have also focused heavily on our team’s mental health in this most unprecedented of circumstances, and I am blown away by the commitment, resilience, passion and belief they have shown.

“It’s been a truly exceptional year, which has tested each and every one of us. The fact that we have broken so many records, while battling a pandemic and restructuring the UK business, shows why we are in such a strong position.”

The firm’s plans for 2021 include taking delivery of a £2.5m order in January, expanding its HGV crane fleet, and continuing to improve the range of services on offer.

Andrew said: “There are so many opportunities ahead of us next year, all of which will be underpinned by our renowned world class service.

“In particular, Mobile Mini Plus, which provides a full site set-up, including all the equipment needed for power, fencing, lighting and communications, will play a significant role in our long-term growth plans.

“None of this would be possible without the truly outstanding commitment and execution of our teams, which is why, when many others are battening down the hatches, Mobile Mini continues to invest and grow.”

