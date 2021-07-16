A leading supplier of shipping containers is elevating its growth plans with the introduction of a new service.

Following significant growth, Cleveland Containers, which is based in Stockton, has been able to expand its offering to include portable site accommodation units such as canteens, office space, toilet blocks and even smoking shelters.

The new range, which can provide permanent or temporary solutions, is available for both sale and hire.

Richard Elliott, Cleveland Containers’ commercial director, said: “By offering these units, we can ultimately become a one-stop shop, easing the whole journey for our ever-expanding customer base and better serving their needs.

“This will also boost our appeal to potential new customers.”

This new service follows an impressive year for the firm, in which it increased its turnover by 80 per cent, expanded its team, and promoted four of its team to directors.

By introducing this latest range, the team has its sights set on further growth, with new customers leading to job creation.

Richard added: “We’re going from strength to strength and consistently exceeding targets through nurturing our current client base.

“But we’re still looking for innovative ways to grow and attract new customers; introducing this range of site accommodation will support these plans.

“It’s an extremely exciting time as we venture into this new market, and we can’t wait to see where it takes us.”

The new units are fully lined and insulated and include lighting and heating solutions, providing a comfortable space for workers, as well as offering a flexible solution for businesses across all sectors.

Richard continued: “The site accommodation units are perfect because they can be used however and wherever the business chooses. A construction firm, for example, can transport them from site to site and have them at their disposal.

“Using the units as an office or canteen means the business doesn’t need to build or lease its own, so it’s a much cheaper alternative.”

Cleveland Containers already supplies new and used shipping containers for sale or hire to nationwide businesses in a range of industries, including construction, logistics and retail.

After establishing itself as a market leader, the firm has introduced the new site accommodation service to meet increased demands from the sectors it serves.

Richard said: “We’re a large player in the shipping container industry and by launching these units, we can move forward and evolve to service demand and keep growing, which will allow us to remain a leading firm.

“We witnessed a gap in the market for the sale of site accommodation – as most other companies predominantly offer hire – which we grasped and we’re going to run with.”

For more information about Cleveland Containers and its services, visit www.clevelandcontainers.co.uk/.