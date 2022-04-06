PD Ports has rounded off the month of March with a fourth award win in as many weeks after landing an internationally-recognised standard for its commitment to health and safety.

The port operator received GOLD status from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) for the second consecutive year, and the third overall, for continuing to uphold the highest health and safety standards across its 12 nationwide locations.

The award completes a full house for PD Ports, which has also recently been awarded Maritime UK’s Business of the Year, CILT’s People Development Award and NEPIC’s Corporate Environmental trophy. PD Ports CEO, Frans Calje, was delighted that the Company had received national recognition in each of its key focus areas.

“Health and safety is central to everything we do and our number one aim is for everyone to return home safely to their families at the end of the working day. Awards such as this recognise just how far we have come in driving a safety-first philosophy across the Group,” said Frans.

“There is real momentum within PD Ports at the moment, as demonstrated by four award wins in as many weeks, and we must use that momentum to continue our proven track record of boosting economic growth, attracting long-term private investment at no cost to the public purse and creating high quality, permanent jobs.

“This is a fantastic time for all involved with PD Ports but our work is by no means complete – people development, health and safety, and sustainability will remain at the top of our agenda as we continue to drive this business forward and support the government’s levelling up agenda.”

Organisations receiving a RoSPA Award are recognised as being world leaders in health and safety practice and, every year, nearly 2,000 entrants vie to achieve the highest possible accolade in what is the UK’s longest-running health and safety industry awards.

Julia Small, RoSPA’s Achievements Director, said: “This is a fantastic and well-deserved accomplishment. All our award entrants demonstrate their unwavering commitment and passion for keeping people safe at work.

“By receiving this recognition PD Ports joins like-minded businesses and organisations worldwide, who represent the very best in their approach to health and safety. I would like to add my personal thanks for all the work that it has taken to secure this well-deserved award – congratulations to all those involved, who champion and drive up health and safety standards every day. You are a fantastic example to others in your sector.”

PD Ports will collect its award at the official ceremony held in London next month.