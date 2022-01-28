NTG Precision Engineering has continued the expansion of its workforce with three key appointments, with more to follow.

As the Team Valley-based company strengthens its order book for its specialist engineering services, it is growing its team with experienced people across a number of roles.

Having recruited 11 people in 2021, the company has now added a new technical sales engineer, a business development manager and a customer account manager. It is also aiming to hire further experienced engineers during 2022.

Among the recent new starters at the business, which serves sectors including

offshore energy, defence, automotive, food production and power generation, is Andy Small, who joins at technical sales engineer.

Joining from Continental AG’s Dunlop Oil & Marine, Andy achieved a Mechanical Design Engineering degree from Northumbria University and spent three years as a sales engineer in the oil and gas industry.

New business development manager Paul Mulvey has extensive experience in sales and marketing across industries including automotive, aerospace, defence and distribution, with a focus on emerging and growing markets.

Completing the trio of new recruits is Helen McNally who joins as Customer Account Manager. Helen previously worked for Elddis Transport and has spent her career in fast moving customer service roles.

Mike Hutchinson, managing director of NTG Precision Engineering, said: “Having bolstered our production team in 2021 with CNC engineers and apprentices, as well as welcoming a finance director and a sales and operations planner, we are continuing our growth by further strengthening our sales and customer support functions.

“We are a dynamic and growing business, which offers progressive employment opportunities and career progression that are key in securing high quality people like Helen, Andy and Paul who bring the experience and drive that will contribute to our future success.

“We have strategic growth ambitions that will require further expansion of our workforce, particularly in engineering roles. This will help attract and retain talented people who can contribute to the specialist engineering capabilities the North East has to offer.”