In 1950, Chuck Cooper, Nat Clifton and Earl Lloyd broke down the NBA’s color barrier and helped to integrate the league. Seventy years later, Converse’s Breaking Down Barriers collection celebrates the progressive spark Clifton, Cooper and Lloyd brought to the National Basketball Association and beyond.

On April 25, 1950, Charles “Chuck” Cooper broke the NBA’s color barrier when the Boston Celtics selected him with the 13 overall pick of the NBA draft. When Celtics owner Walter Brown was asked shortly after the selection if he knew Cooper was Black, Brown is said to have exclaimed, “I don’t give a damn if he’s striped or plaid or polka-dot, Boston takes Charles Cooper of Duquesne!” He played four years in Boston and finished his professional career in 1956 with the Fort Wayne Pistons, helping the team win the Western Division and advance to the NBA Finals.

Clifton was the first African-American player to sign an NBA contract with the New York Knickerbockers. He helped the Knicks reach the NBA Finals during his rookie year and in 1957, at age 34, was named as an NBA All Star. His final NBA season, 1957-58, was played in Detroit.

On October 31, 1950, Lloyd became the first African American to play in the NBA, suiting up for the short-lived Washington Capitols. His career spanned three franchises, highlighted by an NBA title run with the Syracuse National in 1955, and ending with the Detroit Pistons.