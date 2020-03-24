Arthritis, which is defined by tenderness and swelling of the joints, often occurs in areas like the wrists and knees. The condition, which is an umbrella term for a multitude of diagnoses, affects almost a quarter of American adults.

There is no cure for arthritis, although pain management, medication and surgery can help. In addition to these treatments, there are also modern studies that are looking into how to prevent arthritis. Current research indicates that klotho therapy may one day be a groundbreaking option for prevention. Klotho proteins occur naturally in humans and are deeply involved in a variety of crucial biological processes. Clinical and preclinical studies have referenced klotho proteins as key anti-aging molecules that could one day be used to slow the progression of age related conditions such as arthritis.

This research is ongoing. Currently, there are a variety of known lifestyle habits that can reduce the effects of arthritis. One of those includes maintaining a balanced diet. Weight loss is one of the best known ways to manage the condition, and cooking at home is one of the best ways to eat healthy foods that can jumpstart weight loss. However, cooking can be a challenge for people with arthritis.

Here are some kitchen hacks that will help you cook delicious, healthy food in your kitchen despite arthritic hands, wrists and other body parts:

Invest in the Right Tools

Stirring, cutting, chopping…These are normal actions in the kitchen, but they can be quite difficult during an arthritic flare up. Fortunately, there are tools that can make food prep easier. Blenders, mandolins, stand mixers, stick blenders, electric whisks… all of these gadgets can help make cooking a lot less challenging.

There are also tools that make opening jars a breeze, too. If you eat a lot of canned goods, an electric can opener is a great investment. With the right tools, challenging kitchen tasks can become much, much easier.

Get a Grip on Spatulas, Whisks and More

Many people with arthritis in their hands and wrists struggle with gripping everyday kitchen objects like spatulas, tongs and ladles. If you’re one of those people, it might be worth upgrading your everyday tools with ergonomic options that are larger and have easy-to-grip handles.

Some kitchen suppliers specifically design items like cheese graters and salad tongs to be easy to use.

Rethink Meal Prep

Cooking a delicious meal from scratch might seem overwhelming. Many grocery stores offer already-prepared meats, veggies and more to make your life easier. If you’re craving homemade chili, look for pre-cut onions in your grocer’s refrigerated produce section. That’ll take the most challenging part of making the meal off of your todo list.

You can also use pre-cut, frozen fruits and veggies in most of your cooking. Your butcher can save you time and pain by marinating, cutting or deboning meat for you right at the store.

Rearrange Your Kitchen

Finally, you may want to think about changing the flow of your kitchen to suit your needs. Choose a few pots and pans that are lightweight and easy to clean, and keep them on your stovetop. Add a stool to your prep area so you can take a seat while you cook. Keep everyday items in reach.

These tips will help make cooking healthy, delicious meals at home a reality, even when arthritis flare-ups are inevitable.