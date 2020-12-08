2020 will forever be remembered as the year where our perceptions on so many things changed: thanks to the global coronavirus pandemic, which led to social distancing rules, work-from-home policies, self-isolation, and more.

However, these new changes also create new types of societal problems, resulting in new criminal offences. This article explores some of what a person could be charged with as relating to the rules and restrictions during COVID-19.

Lying about having COVID-19

A person that deliberately misinforms others of having COVID-19 when it’s not true can be charged with “creating a false belief”. This offence comes with a maximum penalty of 2 years imprisonment. If dealt in the Magistrates Court, such a person can face up to 12 months imprisonment and $12,000 fine.

Breach of Violence Restraining Order (VRO) or Family Violence Restraining Order (FVRO)

Parliament recently increased the maximum penalty to $10,000 fine and/or 2 years imprisonment for breaches of VRO or FVRO.

Assaulting or threatening public officers.

This new offence was precisely created to deal with the COVID-19 situation.

It is a criminal offence to assault public officers, such as doctors, nurses, paramedics, police officers, and prison officers. If the culprit has COVID-19 or creates a false belief of COVID-19, he or she can face up to 10 years imprisonment if found guilty. Assault, in this case, extends beyond inflicting harm through unwanted physical contact; spitting or coughing on someone is also classified as assault.

Threatening to injure or endanger a public offer by exposing them to the virus is punishable by up to 7 years imprisonment.

Disregard of Emergency Management Directions

To curtail the spread of COVID-19, the Australian government has put several emergency directions in place with regards to self-isolation, gatherings, quarantine, activities, access to travel and places, and more. Disobeying these directions is an offence.

If a person is found guilty of breaching these directions, he or she can face up to 12 months imprisonment and a fine of $50,000. In some specific scenarios, the police may issue an infringement notice to $1,000 instead, which can be disputed in a court.

For companies that breach these directions, the penalty is more stringent. The court can impose a fine as high as $250,000. Police may issue an infringement notice of $5,000.

Breaching Electronic Monitoring

Those in quarantine are usually required to wear an electronic device for monitoring. Those in self-isolation may have to permit to have such devices installed at their homes. Failure to agree with any of this can result in penalties, of up to 12 months imprisonment or a $12,000 fine. Removing or interfering with this device also attracts the same penalty.

Conclusion

Although COVID-19 has a low mortality rate, it has a high transmission rate. Therefore, the government need not only put safety directions in place, but they also have to ensure that these directions are adhered to. With these new additions to the law, Australians can be deterred from engaging in behaviour that will put themselves and others at risk.