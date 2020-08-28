Updates to Audi UK web site make weighing up the monthly cost of Audi models ordered via the PCP channel significantly quicker and easier

Minimum monthly PCP cost of every new Audi model and trim combination now shown alongside OTR price on audi.co.uk

Simple tabs enable quick and easy calculation of additional monthly cost of moving up the trim tiers

Every model page provides easy access to a more personalised quote

When admiration for a new Audi leads to calculation of its affordability the Audi UK web site is now even better placed to help with research by providing instant access to the minimum monthly cost of every new model in the brand’s extensive portfolio. The new indicative monthly payment guides for customers looking to place an order with the help of an Audi Solutions Personal Contract Plan (PCP) finance agreement feature alongside each OTR purchase price in the Explore Models section of audi.co.uk. They form part of newly designed model pages that also provide the detailed data behind the highlighted price and convenient one click access to a more personalised quote.

Visitors to the updated Explore Models section are now able to select their preferred model and trim level and immediately see the minimum monthly payment applicable to that specific variant if purchased via Audi Finance using a Solutions Personal Contract Plan (PCP). They can also quickly compare the cost of upgrading through the trim tiers by simply clicking between them, meaning that a customer who, for example, is weighing up the merits of opting for an A1 Sportback S line versus an A1 Sportback Sport can easily establish that ordering the higher specification S line version will carry a premium of just over £21 extra per month on the PCP scheme.

In the interest of maximum clarity every model page also incorporates a detailed PCP representative example table that clearly sets out the criteria used to generate the indicative PCP quote, and offers the option to personalise that quote at the touch of a button so that the impact on the monthly cost of changes to elements such as the engine type, agreed mileage, contract length and deposit can easily be factored in.

Once an Audi model that satisfies the head and the heart has been decided upon, customers can then easily progress to the ordering stage by either contacting their preferred Audi Centre or requesting a callback via buttons within the same personalisation page.

“From initial research to final delivery the route to a new car should be as quick and smooth as it is pleasurable and exciting, but I think we all know that even with the unbridled access to information and data that technology has now granted us this still isn’t always the case,” says Audi UK National Digital Manager Antony Roberts.

“At Audi, we are always seeking new ways to improve transparency, and minimise frustrating delays and detours in the process for visitors to audi.co.uk, and I believe our new monthly payment guideline tool is another significant step in that direction.”

Three payment-free months for Audi Solutions PCP customers – up to 5.5% APR Representative*

Customers planning to finance their next car using an Audi Solutions PCP can also currently benefit from three months of payment-free driving by taking advantage of a special offer applicable to orders placed by 30th September, 2020. Audi UK will cover the first three monthly payments required as part of any new eligible agreement involving a term of 36 to 49 months with up to 5.5% APR representative, and will also provide deposit contributions of between £700 and £16,000.

The majority of the Audi range is eligible for the offer, with the exception of RS, R8, TFSI e and e-tron models.

The newly updated Explore Models section containing PCP data can be found at https://www.audi.co.uk/models.html