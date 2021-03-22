An innovative technology firm and an energy procurement specialist have joined forces to power exciting growth plans for a unique mobile phone charging product.

Crable and Sanctus Consulting, both based at Tanfield Lea Business Centre in Stanley, County Durham, are working together to boost opportunities for Crable’s fully brandable wireless charging shelf.

The customisable, wall-mounted shelf can charge up to eight electrical appliances at once and can be configured with international plug socket modules, USB ports and LEDs. Crable is the first integrated shelf that provides both power and light to keep customers fully charged and connected.

Founded in 2018 by William McClelland, Crable combines the latest technology with the best of British design and the toughest materials, to create an innovative patented product. It aims to increase connectivity, customer satisfaction and dwell time in commercial premises in the hospitality, education, healthcare and event sectors to name but a few.

Crable identified Sanctus Consulting as a first-rate partner with which to develop and grow internationally from a shared base in County Durham, by taking advantage of support on offer through Business Durham.

Crable has now opened an office at Tanfield Lea Business Centre, which is managed by Business Durham, the economic development arm of Durham County Council. All manufacturing undertaken by Crable is now based in Meadowfield.

Close to Sanctus Consulting, Tanfield Lea Business Centre is the perfect location for Crable, enabling it to work closely with Business Durham’s experienced business development management team.

The centre opened ten years ago, and Sanctus Consulting was one of its first tenants. The energy consultancy, which specialises in facilitating energy purchasing and renewable energy supply contracts for the commercial market, is now using its established knowledge of the local market to push Crable charging shelves to a wider audience.

Crable’s wall-mounted wireless charging shelves have already been installed in premises ranging from hotels and hostels to coffee shops, international sports stadia, music venues, hospitals and car showrooms.

Crable has internationally registered design as well as patent protection and has firmly placed itself in the “non-data capture” market to differentiate from the competition.

William McClelland, Managing Director and Founder of Crable, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be able to join forces with an established local business like Sanctus Consulting. Martin and his team really know their market and importantly aren’t afraid to share their knowledge.

“The idea for our Crable charging shelves was conceived in the North East and we have done everything we can to employ the best local talent in design and engineering to get us to our launch of Crable in 2020. We are now proud to have all our manufacturing retained within the North East in County Durham.

“The support from Business Durham has been tremendous during what could have been a disastrous year for our launch. Thanks to Business Durham’s ‘early adopter’ attitude, the future is looking very bright indeed.”

Sarah Slaven, interim Managing Director of Business Durham, said: “We’re delighted to be able to support businesses like Crable by finding them new premises and helping them with funding advice and network opportunities.

“Our Business Engagement team has been working closely with businesses across the county to help them identify collaborative opportunities which can enable them to develop new products and expand into new markets. It is fantastic to see two of our Tanfield Lea Business Centre tenants working together as by collaborating, we can create a stronger, thriving, successful and sustainable county which will help boost the economy and protect and create jobs.”

Cllr Carl Marshall, Durham County Council’s cabinet member for economic regeneration, said: “We’re pleased to see that Business Durham has been able to bring together companies in a collaborative effort to help bring an exciting new product to market.

“It’s fantastic to see Crable expanding its enterprises, allowing it to accelerate its plans for growth, keep business in County Durham, and create new jobs for the county’s people. Our long-term ambition is to create and preserve a thriving environment in which businesses and investors can grow, while creating and safeguarding more and better jobs.”

Martin Oswell, Sales Director of Crable, said: “We see a massive opportunity for the Crable wireless charging shelves in commercial premises all over the world. Literally every sector or location will enhance customer, visitor, fan, staff or even patient experience by installing Crables.”

For more information about Crable, visit https://crable.co.uk/.