Castlegate and Wellington Square shopping centres have found a crafty way of supporting the Mayor of Stockton’s 100 Heroes Appeal.

Mayor Mohammed Javed is looking for ‘100 heroes’ across the brough and to raise money for his chosen charities – The Halo Project, The Great North East Air Ambulance and Macmillan Cancer Support.

To help support the project the Stockton shopping centres donated 100 Christmas craft kits to local primary school Mill Lane as due to Covid-19 the centres couldn’t hold their popular craft events.

Pupils from Mill Lane, just across the road from Wellington Square, usually help the shopping centres with charity fundraising by singing carols to crowds of shoppers, and many of the youngsters enjoy taking part in the free craft events.

Julie Cole, Parent Support Advisor, at Mill Lane, said: “It is appropriate that this campaign refers to heroes, as our pupils have been heroes themselves in this very challenging year – they have coped with everything brilliantly.

“The gift of these craft kits are a fantastic opportunity for them to have something to do and play with in the run up to Christmas. We are always very thankful for any support and continue to be bowled over by the generosity of the local community.”

Chantal Taylor, Marketing Manager at Castlegate and Wellington Square said: “This has been a year to adapt and we decided that if we couldn’t hold the craft events we’d take the craft to the kids.

“The fact we have been able to support the Mayor’s appeal along the way makes it even more special.”

The Mayor of Stockton-on-Tees, Councillor Mohammed Javed, said: “Fundraising in the usual ways isn’t possible at the moment so I have been calling for help and these craft kits have certainly put a smile on local children’s faces during difficult times.

“I’d also like to thank Castlegate and Wellington Square for their generous £300 donation to this year’s charities. They do such important work and it is a privilege to help their causes through fundraising.”