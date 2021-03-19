Creamfields 2021

NORTH STAGE HEADLINER ANNOUNCED

DAVID GUETTA

SATURDAY 28th AUGUST 2021

Following the festivals recent sell out announcement, Creamfields is set to be THE party of the Summer when it returns this August Bank Holiday, bringing together some of the world’s hottest electronic artists for what is guaranteed to be one of the biggest celebrations in the festival’s history. Renowned for delivering one of the best line ups in electronic music, this year is no different as they reveal their North Stage Headliner for Saturday 28th August – David Guetta.

The French DJ/Producer first made his Creamfields debut in 2004 and has performed many times over the years and after an eight year hiatus he’s back. Recently voted the World’s #1 DJ, he has been at the core of the dance scene for over two decades. A trailblazer in his field, he has worked with some of the world’s biggest artists and with an arsenal of hits under his belt has sold over 50 million records globally. Over the last 12 months he has continued to entertain through his ‘United at Home’ Live Stream broadcasts from Miami, New York, Paris and Dubai which saw over 50 million fans tuning in and raising millions for charity.

David Guetta is the latest big name to join the Creamfields bill, with over 100 acts already announced for the 4 day camping behemoth including Above & Beyond, Adam Beyer, Adaro, Afrojack, Alan Fitzpatrick, Alesso, Aly & Fila, Andy C, Andy Whitby, ANNA, Armin van Buuren, Bassjackers, Ben Nicky, Bicep LIVE, , Brennan Heart, Camelphat, Carl Cox, Charlotte de Witte, Chase & Status (DJ Set), Chris Lorenzo, Claptone, Cosmic Gate, Cristoph, Darren Styles, deadmau5, Dimension, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Disciples, DJ Isaac, Eli Brown, Enrico Sangiuliano, Eric Prydz, Example, Fisher, Franky Wah, Friction, Gareth Emery, Gorgon City, Hannah Wants, Headhunterz, Holy Goof, Hot Since 82, Hybrid Minds, James Organ, Jamie Jones, Jax Jones, Jonas Blue, Josh Wink, KC Lights, Kölsch, Kutski, La Fleur, Laidback Luke, Leftwing:Kody, Low Steppa, Martin Garrix, Mason Collective, Matrix & Futurebound feat Rhymester, Michael Bibi, MK, My Nu Leng, Nightlapse, Nina Kraviz, Notion, Offaiah, Oliver Heldens, Paul van Dyk, Paul Woolford, Peggy Gou, Pendulum – TRINITY, Pete Tong, Richy Ahmed, SASASAS, Scooter, Sefa, Sigma, Solardo, SOSA, Sound Rush, Sub Focus (DJ Set), Sub Zero, Project, Sven Väth, Tchami, Tiësto, Timmy Trumpet, TNT aka Technoboy n Tuneboy, Vini Vici, W&W, Yousef, Zatox with many more to be announced.

Creamfields 2021 *SOLD OUT*, Daresbury, Cheshire, UK, 26th – 29th August Bank Holiday Weekend.