Creamfields 2021

NORTH STAGE HEADLINER ANNOUNCED

THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS LIVE

FRIDAY 27th AUGUST 2021

The countdown is on for what is set to be THE summer of a lifetime, when fans can come together once again for one of the biggest electronic festivals of the year – Creamfields. Having sold out in record time there is plenty for fans to get excited about with over 150 acts still to be announced and today they’ve dropped another big one – The Chemical Brothers are back to headline the North Stage on Friday 27th August.

The dance music titans are firm favourites at the music mecca having performed many times over the years and during that time have defined themselves as one of the greatest and most in-demand electronic acts in the world. Combined with their mind-blowing visuals courtesy of award-winning show designers Smith & Lyall, fans can expect another jaw dropping immersive live show from the duo.

“Imagine dancing in a field with 70,000 of your best friends. We can’t wait! Hold tight Creamfields 2021” Tom and Ed

The Chemical Brothers are the latest big name to be announced for Creamfields 2021 joining the likes of Carl Cox, Eric Prydz, deadmau5, Bicep Live, David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Chase & Status, Adam Beyer, Nina Kraviz, Adam Beyer, Pete Tong, MK, Alesso, Camelphat, Charlotte de Witte, Andy C and Above & Beyond to name a few

Creamfields returns to Daresbury, Cheshire, UK on Thursday 26th – Sunday 29th August Bank Holiday weekend 2021. All tickets are now sold out.

For more info go to www.creamfields.com / www.facebook.com/officialcreamfields / @Creamfields / #BringItOn21