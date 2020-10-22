For many of us, homes are a sanctuary where harmony, good energy and serenity are prioritized. We leave our busy work or school lives at the door to enter an intentionally curated space where we can feel a lot less overwhelmed. No thanks to the current pandemic, the separation between working hard outside of our homes, and then returning to our personal spaces to care for ourselves and unwind has now been blurred.

Work, university online classes and as the name suggests, home schooling are now being conducted out of the very precious comfort of our home environment. Now, more than ever, there is a need to reclaim some sort of balance at home which will serve as frequent reminders to take more breaks, allow more light into the house or spend some time outside enjoying the sun. A good way to achieve this balance is to bring the natural world into our living spaces.

You are now probably thinking, just add plants and call it a day, albeit a good idea, there are even more dynamic ways to align your space with nature and reap the many benefits. Feng Shui is an east Asian philosophy of spatial arrangement that offers feng shui enthusiasts dynamic methods on how to exploit the many benefits of nature for our wellbeing through simple interior design choices.

Buy Plants

Yes, plants will always be a simple, great and inexpensive way to introduce natural elements into your home, so if you don’t already have house plants positioned at different spots around your home, now is a good time to get some. They will help boost your mood as well as naturally purify the air around your home. An easy place to start if you are new to having indoor plants as part of your home décor would be to learn from a number of ‘plant parents’ on social media. Follow members of the plant parent community on social media, they are a notable and decently sized community. Check out Jenny.Leonoble on Instagram for an attractive reel of photos and tips on the right indoor plants for natural aesthetics at home.

Photo by Prudence Earl on Unsplash

Your Bedroom Furniture

According to the principles of feng shui, the manner in which your bedroom is designed significantly impacts your mood, wellbeing and productivity. The materials your bed is made from, how it is positioned, the symmetry in relation to other furniture in your space are important factors that contribute to the type of energy that is allowed to flow through your space. For example, within the practices of feng shui for your bedroom, having a headboard, made of wood and not metal is preferred. A good headboard is said to offer an inflow of energy that makes you feel safe, grounded and supports sound and relaxing sleep. To read more about the worst feng-shui headboards click here. A headboard investment to your bedroom need not cost you a fortune, especially if you invest in one at a time when there are massive Black Friday sales on the way. Keep an eye out for several furniture deals from the John Lewis Black Friday catalogue. Bear in mind that your headboard should be sturdy, have a neutral silhouette and preferably be padded.

Photo by mark champs on Unsplash

Earth Tones

You can incorporate natural elements into your home décor through earth tones reflected in your textiles, art pieces or the style and colour of your home appliances. There are five elements that serve as a useful guide, according to the principles of feng shui. They are wood, fire, earth, metal and water – each element has a corresponding colour. Here, what you have to do to achieve the best results is to identify the type of energies lacking in your life and introduce the corresponding colours into your space. To enhance more positive and vibrant energies, for instance, focus on introducing the colour red, i.e. fire, either in form of lamp holders or a flower vase. On the other hand, green symbolizes wood, and it supports growth and vitality hence introducing green coloured interior items into your home will help you overcome feelings of dullness or apathy.

Incorporating natural elements into your living space might require thoughtfulness and a fair bit of research but it does not have to be extravagant or expensive. With minor adjustments around the house you too can reap the incredible benefits of being surrounded by nature in your own home.