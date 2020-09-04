Turkish pride burns brightly in a 2020 Nike collection, which showcases traditional colors, the country’s flag and a unique design that places an enlarged crescent and star at the center of both home and away kits.
“We wanted to capture the incredible passion for football in Turkey with a special design, so we boosted the size of the crescent and star to make them the focal point of the kits,” says Scott Munson, VP, Nike Football Apparel.
Turkey’s home jersey has a white base with a thick red band stretching across the chest. The large crescent and star sit prominently in the middle as the focal point of the design. White shorts and socks with red detailing complete a minimal but formidable look.
The away comprises a red shirt, shorts and socks in a further display of Turkish pride. The jersey features a lighter red strip across the chest, decorated by a large white crescent and star.
Both jerseys have the phrase “Turkiyem,” or “My Turkey,” printed inside the shirt as an inner pride feature.
Aside from the new kits, Turkey’s pre-match top is another exciting element of the team’s 2020 collection. Presented in a vivid red, it features an all-over graphic that represents the unique framework of one of Istanbul’s most famous landmarks, the Galata Bridge, and symbolically links the two sides of the city.
The 2020 Turkey national team home and away kits are available at nike.com and eshop.tff.org September 1; the full collection is available in all Nike and partner retail stores September 4.