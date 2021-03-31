CUPRA celebrates its third anniversary with business update, new models and partnerships

Wayne Griffiths: “In 2021 we aim to double last year’s sales volume”

‘Born’ confirmed as the name for CUPRA’s first all-electric model, due in 2021

World premiere of the Formentor VZ5 – the ultimate expression of performance thanks for a five-cylinder engine

Milton Keynes, 22 February 2021 – CUPRA is charging into a new era of transformation that perfectly combines electrification and performance, starting with plug-in hybrid variants of existing models and continues with its first ever all-electric model, the CUPRA Born.

CUPRA President Wayne Griffiths kicked off the event by stating: “CUPRA has surprised everyone in these three years and has even continued to grow during the pandemic. These great results make us optimistic to push harder in 2021; this year we’re looking to double the sales volume of 2020 and reach a mix of 10 per cent of the company’s total volume.”

Since its creation in 2018, CUPRA has exceeded all expectations by selling 65,000 units and growing at a double-digit rate. Following the launch of a new product range, CUPRA has accelerated its growth and in January 2021 became the fastest growing brand as well as achieved its second consecutive monthly sales record.

This success was driven by the introduction the Formentor, the first vehicle designed by CUPRA, for CUPRA. Today the line-up was expanded with a new five-cylinder petrol engine, the CUPRA Formentor VZ5, a limited edition model with 390PS of which 7,000 units will be produced (all left hand drive).

Following its world premiere, Executive Vice-President for Research and Development Dr. Werner Tietz said: “The CUPRA Formentor VZ5 is the ultimate expression of combustion performance for car enthusiasts. With the VZ5 we achieved something that many people thought we couldn’t do. This car is our crown jewel and one of the best examples of the bridge between the racetrack and the road, a feat that our drivers Mattias Ekström and Jordi Gené have helped us to create.”

Electrification will be the key to CUPRA’s growth in 2021. During the press conference it was confirmed that the production model of CUPRA’s first all-electric model would be CUPRA Born. The name comes from the fashionable Barcelona district that inspired its creation and is set to continue the company’s transformation.

Wayne Griffiths continued, “The CUPRA Born will be a game-changer in the electric market with its stimulating design and instantaneous performance. This vehicle will contribute to reducing global CO 2 emissions and meeting European targets. With this car we intend to contribute to the electrification of Spain and the world through its emotional sportiness, and we want the next generation of young challengers to be part of this transformation. That’s why this vehicle will also be offered under subscription contracts, with a monthly fee that will include the use of the vehicle and other related services.”

To respond to the demands of the new generation of drivers and to ensure a more efficient and sustainable sales model for the brand, CUPRA will introduce a new distribution strategy, reinforcing the retailer network’s online presence.

Additionally, the brand will increase its high street visibility by opening a City Garage Store in Munich (second half of 2021), alongside those already in Mexico City, Hamburg and Barcelona.

With its 310 miles (500km) of range and contemporary design, the CUPRA Born will go into production at the Zwickau plant in Germany starting in the second half of the year.

As part of the company’s third anniversary celebrations, CUPRA was joined ambassadors Marc ter Stegen (football) and Fernando Belasteguín (padel), race drivers Mattias Ekström, Jordi Gené and Mikel Azcona, and Game of Thrones executive co-producer, Vince Gerardis. During the press conference, CUPRA announced new partnerships with Wilson (to create a new padel racquet), De Antonio Yachts (to design the D28 De Antonio CUPRA) and a new TV production (named ‘RPM’, set in the year 2101).