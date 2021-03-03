CUPRA’s second plug-in hybrid model enters production and will arrive at UK retailers in March

The CUPRA Formentor e-HYBRID 204PS and 245PS versions start production run that will reach 100 units per day

Electrified version of CUPRA’s flagship SUV coupe balances performance and efficiency

Order books for the Formentor e-HYBRID 245PS are open at www.cupraofficial.com

Milton Keynes, 16 February 2021 – CUPRA has today started production of the new Formentor e-HYBRID, ahead of its arrival in the UK in March.

CUPRA, which is introducing two variants of the plug-in hybrid Formentor SUV coupe – the first car uniquely developed and designed for the brand will reach a daily production of 100 units within the first few weeks.

Order books are open for the high-powered e-HYBRID 245PS, starting from £38,625 OTR RRP, while the 204PS version will be available to order in the coming weeks.

2021 sees CUPRA add Formentor to its plug-in hybrid line-up, alongside CUPRA Leon (and Leon Estate) e-HYBRID, which will be joined later in the year by el-Born, the brand’s first all-electric model.

CUPRA and SEAT President, Wayne Griffiths commented: “The CUPRA Formentor e-HYBRID represents the essence of the brand and will be key to doubling sales volume compared to 2020. Our goal is for the Formentor to represent 50% of CUPRA sales in 2021, half of which will be plug-in hybrid versions.

“Electric hybrid sales in Europe amounted to 11.9% of total sales in 2020, up from 5.7% in 2019. The market will continue to grow and enable the transition to electrification.”

The high-performance CUPRA Formentor e-HYBRID plug-in hybrid mates a 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine with a 116PS (85kW) electric motor and 13kWh lithium-ion battery pack, producing a combined output of 245PS (150kW) of power, 400Nm of peak torque and an electric range of up to 36 miles.

Mixing performance with efficiency, the 245PS Formentor e-HYBRID accelerates from 0-62mph in only 7.0 seconds and has a top speed of 130mph. It produces CO 2 emissions (WLTP) from as low as 33g/km while acheiving up to 188.3mpg (WLTP).

The incoming 204PS version of the Formentor e-HYBRID offers a maximum torque of 350Nm and can reach 62mph in 7.8 seconds from a standing start.

Line two at Martorell builds the new Leon and Formentor, with all e-HYBRID models built on a specially-designed adjacent line within the facility.

With a range of petrol engines, including two plug-in hybrids, the CUPRA Formentor is the brand’s entry into the CUV (SUV coupe) segment, which is set to double its market share in Europe in the next five years. This high-performance crossover, which is shortlisted as a finalist for the 2021 European Car of the Year awards, combines the brand’s unique DNA with cutting-edge technology, a captivating exterior design and high-quality interior detailing.