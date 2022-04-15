CUPRA set to grow its electrified vehicle line up with brand-new compact SUV

All-new electrified SUV will be available with different powertrains, including mHEV and PHEV versions

SUV will integrate new generation PHEV technology giving it a range of around 62 miles in all-electric mode

Milton Keynes, 24 March 2022 – CUPRA’s roll out of electrified vehicles continues with the introduction of an all-new SUV to take on the competitive compact SUV market.

The electrified SUV’s design will stand out thanks to its striking exterior which will convey CUPRA’s dynamism, performance and elegance.

The all-new electrified SUV will be around 4.5m long, allowing both the design and engineering teams to develop a vehicle that incorporates the essence of the CUPRA brand, while offering the perfect proportions to be highly competitive in the popular A-segment.

The SUV will integrate mHEV (mild hybrid vehicle) and PHEV (plug-in hybrid vehicle) powertrain technology; the plug-in hybrid variant will benefit from a new generation PHEV technology giving it the ability to travel around 62 miles (100km) on all-electric mode.

The all-new electrified SUV will be produced together with the Audi Q3 Sportback in Hungary at the Györ plant, starting from 2024.