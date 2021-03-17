Premium housebuilder, Cussins, is keeping up with demand for large, family homes in desirable, rural locations with the launch of a new development of executive homes in Northumberland.

Cussins, a fourth-generation family business, is building an intimate selection of four and five-bedroom homes at Alexander Grove in Low Wood, Swarland.

The properties boast vast gardens, dedicated additional space for homeworking and many have breath-taking views of open countryside.

The development features the Rose II house style which is Cussins’ most elite home and is only available at Alexander Grove. It is incredibly spacious, with five generous-sized bedrooms (with an option to turn bedroom five into a dressing room for the master bedroom) and a special dining area extension.

The Rose II at Plot 7, priced at £595,000, will be ready to move into in June and Cussins are covering the additional stamp duty fees.

The location is perfect for househunters looking for the best of both worlds. The homes are surrounded by stunning Northumberland vistas, set in a pretty village with good facilities and a primary school. Yet the A1 is within easy reach, for commuting.

Premium homes

All of the homes will be built to Cussins’ renowned high standards, in either premium quality sandstone or heritage brick.

Each will have high specification interiors including luxury fitted kitchens, contemporary bathrooms and refined modern detailing.

Other notable features include open plan layouts with bi-fold doors to make the most of outdoor living; and spacious double garages.

Cussins’ Sales Director, Julia Burnett, said: “We know from the success of our sold-out Rosetta Gardens development – also in Swarland – that there is high demand for this location and our premium house types.

“Alexander Grove is an ideal base for commuters and those seeking an escape to the country but with a wide range of facilities on the doorstep.

“Our homes are meticulously planned to meet the demands and ideals of modern family life.”

The house types still available are, The Lily II which has four-bedrooms and is priced at £389,950; The Lavender which is four-bed and starts at £439,000; and the five-bed Rose II which is £595,000.

Location, location, location

Beach strolls, hill walks, forest drives, wildlife watching, cycling, fishing, gazing up at the dark skies, there are a plethora of things to see and do in the local area.

There are an abundance of wonderful shops, restaurants and visitor attractions to enjoy in your leisure time, once lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Nelson’s at the Park, an excellent eatery and meeting place, is open six days a week and is just a short stroll from Alexander Grove.

Alnmouth village and its train station are just nine miles from the development. The East Coast Main Line heads north to Edinburgh and south to London.

The bustling market town of Alnwick is seven miles away. With its quaint cobbles and historic panorama, Alnwick offers a fantastic shopping experience with craft shops, art galleries and well-established high street brands.

Regular markets offer the freshest local produce direct from the supplier, including locally reared meat, freshly caught seafood, artisan breads and farmhouse cheeses.

The town is crammed with excellent eateries offering everything from Northumberland caught crab and Lindisfarne mussels to wild Northumberland venison, locally reared beef and farm-made ice cream.

The Treehouse Restaurant in Alnwick Garden is a magical venue, whilst Di Sopra Restaurant offers family friendly Italian cuisine; The Dirty Bottles Taproom & Smokehouse offers contemporary dining in iconic surroundings.

The characterful coastal town of Amble, with its harbour filled with fish shacks, seafood eateries and pastel-painted beach huts is just eight miles down the down and is the southern gateway to the Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Amble prides itself on being the ‘friendliest port in England’. Its annual puffin festival and the wooden retail pods of Amble Harbour Village are just a few of its quirks.

The area has a rich history, as reflected in the nearby castles, including Warkworth, Edlingham and Alnwick, particularly famous these days for its Harry Potter connections and magnificent gardens.

Energy efficient homes

All of our homes incorporate a raft of energy saving features, including low-energy lighting, airtight doors and improved insulation along with specially coated double-glazing to allow heat from the sun into your home while stopping warmth from escaping.

Get in touch

For more information about Alexander Grove call 01665 600 800 or email sales@cussins.com

The development is being sold from Peter’s Mill, Alnwick, NE66 2QH

Sales Centre opening hours:

10am – 5pm Thursday, Friday. 10am – 4pm Saturday, Sunday, Monday.

www.cussins.com/development/alexander-grove/