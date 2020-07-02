- Dacia is the first manufacturer to offer LPG versions across the range, available direct from the factory
- LPG versions of Dacia Duster, Sandero and Logan MCV models are now available, badged TCe 100 Bi-Fuel
- All use new 1.0-litre turbocharged dual-fuel powertrain, combining petrol and LPG capabilities and delivering superior torque in LPG mode
- Customers benefit from choice of both LPG and petrol on the move, a combined range of more than 620 miles, as well as CO2 reductions in LPG mode
- Emissions savings of up to 11 per cent for the award-winning Duster, and nine per cent for the Sandero, with up to 2.4 tonnes CO2 saving over a four-year period
- LPG sales are on the increase in Europe and already popular in many countries, costing around 50 per cent less on average to refill than petrol
- Owners benefit from an average of £594 savings on their annual fuel bill with the new dual-fuel system, or nearly £2,400 over a four-year PCP
- Practicality of all models is retained with no impact on boot space despite the additional LPG fuel tank
- Servicing and maintenance intervals identical to standard petrol models with the same three-year, 60,000-mile warranty