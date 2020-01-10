Dacia adds desirable SE Twenty special edition trim level

Exclusively available on Sandero Stepway, Logan MCV Stepway and Duster

New trim features enhanced equipment, distinctive exterior finish and bespoke interior fabrics

Sandero Stepway SE Twenty priced from £11,295 OTR

Logan MCV Stepway SE Twenty priced from £12,795 OTR

Duster Stepway SE Twenty priced from £15,645 OTR

Orders open now with first customer delivering in March 2020

Dacia has launched its new special edition SE Twenty models, which are available to order now with customer deliveries in March 2020. Available on Duster, Logan MCV Stepway and Sandero Stepway, this new addition sits above the Comfort specification across all the ranges. All SE Twenty models feature enhanced standard specification over Comfort models, plus distinctive exterior additions and bespoke interior fabrics.

Externally, SE Twenty versions of the Sandero Stepway, Logan MCV Stepway and Duster feature unique side decals along the bottom of the doors and a shiny black finish for the door mirror housings. There’s also a special blue centre cap for both the two-tone ‘Flex Expression’ 16-inch wheels on the Stepway models and the 17-inch diamond cut alloys on the Duster.

Inside, SE Twenty models there are unique blue mesh fabric inserts for the seats, while the same colour is used to pick out the Duster and Stepway logos stitched into the front seat backrests. The interior is further enhanced by the addition of blue inserts for the surrounds of both the air vents and bespoke floor mats.

All versions of SE Twenty feature enhanced specification over Comfort models, with Sandero Stepway and Logan MCV Stepway benefitting from the addition of a reversing camera. On Duster SE Twenty there’s a multi-view camera (including parking sensors) and Blind Spot Warning.

Sandero Stepway and Logan MCV Stepway SE Twenty

SE Twenty versions are priced from £11,295 for the Sandero Stepway and £12,795 for the Logan MCV Stepway. In both cases this represents just a £400 premium over the equivalent Comfort models. Both the Sandero Stepway and Logan MCV Stepway are available with the TCe 90 petrol engine, while the Logan MCV Stepway also has the option of the highly efficient Blue dCi 95 diesel. Both engines are mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

As well as the SE Twenty upgrades, the Stepway models also feature the usual Comfort high specification, which includes soft-feel steering wheel, air conditioning, Media Nav Evolution multimedia system with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto®, DAB Radio and Bluetooth connectivity, rear parking sensors, cruise control and speed limiter.

Duster SE Twenty

The Duster SE Twenty is priced from £15,645, which is £650 more than the Comfort version, and is available with the TCe 130 petrol engine, as well as the Blue dCi 115 diesel in both 4×2 and 4×4 configurations.

As well as the addition of Blind Spot Warning and a multi-view camera, SE Twenty models feature the same useful list of standard equipment as Comfort models, which includes a 7-function trip computer, air-conditioning and heated and electrically adjusted door mirrors, plus the Media Nav Evolution multimedia system with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto®, DAB Radio and Bluetooth connectivity, and the 17-inch Diamond cut alloy-wheels from the Prestige model.

The Dacia range starts from £6,995, and for more information visit www.dacia.co.uk

Sandero Stepway SE Twenty Technical Information

Version Drive Power

(hp @ rpm) Torque

(Nm @ rpm) 0-62mph

(sec) Top speed

(mph) SE Twenty TCe 90 2WD 90@5000 140@2250 11.1 104

Sandero Stepway SE Twenty Ownership Information & Pricing

Version MPG

CO 2

(g/km) BIK

(band %) VED

(Year 1) Ins.

group Price SE Twenty TCe 90 44.3 142 32 £170 9E £11,295

Logan MCV Stepway SE Twenty Technical Information

Version Drive Power

(hp @ rpm) Torque

(Nm @ rpm) 0-62mph

(sec) Top speed

(mph) SE Twenty TCe 90 2WD 90@5000 140@2250 12.4 104 SE Twenty dCi 95 2WD 95@3750 220@1750 12.6 111

Logan MCV Stepway SE Twenty Ownership Information & Pricing

Version MPG CO 2

(g/km) BIK

(band %) VED

(Year 1) Ins.

group Price SE Twenty TCe 90 44.2 139 31 £170 7E £12,795 SE Twenty dCi 95 57.8 124 29 £170 10E £14.695

Duster SE Twenty Technical Information

Version Drive Power

(hp @ rpm) Torque

(Nm @ rpm) 0-62mph

(sec) Top speed

(mph) SE Twenty TCe 130 4×2 2WD 90@5000 140@2250 11.1 119 SE Twenty dCi 115 4×2 4WD 115@3750 260@2000 10.5 113 SE Twenty dCi 115 4×4 4WD 115@3750 260@2000 10.4 108

Duster SE Twenty Ownership Information & Pricing