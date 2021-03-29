UK hotel chain Daish’s Holidays has reported bumper bookings for spring staycations from May 17 – a 495 percent increase on the same period in 2019.

Daish’s has analysed data from March 1 to March 22 and stated that the majority of bookings made in this peak period were for June 2021 holidays, when the government hopes to lift all social distancing restrictions – a 699 percent increase compared to bookings made in the same period for June 2019.

Paul Harper, Sales and Marketing Director at Daish’s Holidays, explained: “Spring and summer bookings have rapidly increased since January and it is evident that people feel reassured holidays on home soil can go ahead this year.”

Autumn and winter bookings are also on the rise compared to 2019, with October to December breaks receiving an average 418 percent increase during this same period in March. Paul added: “It is reassuring to see that the influx of bookings are not just being made for summer, but we are also benefitting from a similar surge for the winter months. This will allow the business to start financially recovering from our temporary closures and lay the foundations for future growth in 2022.”

In addition, Daish’s has confirmed that consumer habits have altered when comparing current booking trends to 2019. Paul said: “Our customers are now forward planning their holidays rather than making last-minute bookings, which was favourable before the pandemic. It would seem that the government roadmap has increased consumer confidence in UK travel.

“We’re proud that so many holidaymakers are entrusting us to deliver a memorable and enjoyable stay after what has been an incredibly difficult and turbulent year.”

The British-based holiday operator will re-open its portfolio of hotels on Monday, May 17. A small number of Daish’s hotels* will provide outdoor dining options for locals starting on Monday, April 12.

Daish’s Holidays is a family-owned business that has 12 hotels located in 10 popular tourist destinations across England and Wales including Newquay and Weymouth. The company also has its own fleet of luxury coaches to transport guests in comfort from a number of pick-up points across the UK, stretching from west Yorkshire to Cornwall.

The holiday firm acquired Robinsons Holidays, including the Imperial Hotel in Eastbourne and the Abbey Lawn Hotel in Torquay, in November 2020.

The company also acquired The Esplanade Hotel in Scarborough at the beginning of last year, which is currently undergoing significant refurbishment work.

Please visit www.daishs.com for more information.