Daisy Chain has unveiled a renewed clubs and activities plan as it reopens its services after lockdown.

The charity’s weekly clubs and activities, which were previously grouped solely on age, are now aligned to help autistic children, young people and adults to develop specific interests and skills whilst continuing to also provide a safe and supportive space for social connection, fun and friendships. Daisy Chain has developed the new timetable based on key interests, while remaining age appropriate.

The newly enhanced offer provides an exciting selection of clubs, including forest school sessions for primary school-aged children, art and mindfulness groups for secondary school-aged children, a life skills group for young people and a board games club for adults.

The new clubs, which are made possible by the players of People’s Postcode Lottery, will appeal to a wider audience of autistic children, young people and adults across the region and will help combat the long-term mental health effects of the pandemic. According to research, nine in ten people with autism worried about their mental health during lockdown and 85 percent said their anxiety levels worsened*.

Neeraj Sharma, chief executive of Daisy Chain, said: “Assisting our service users by making their transition out of lockdown as smooth as possible is a key focus for us as lockdown restrictions are eased. Neurodiverse children, young people and adults have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic and it’s our job to support them as we strive for normality.

“By realigning our service to have more activity focussed groups, we are helping our service users develop their skills and interests, and in turn helping to increase their confidence.

“Increased self-confidence helps to have a more positive outlook on life, and will reduce feelings of anxiety towards another change in routine. We hope that the new activity clubs will encourage service users to develop their social activity and we’re sure they will make friends for life along the way.

“Players of People’s Postcode Lottery help to make these services and activity clubs happen, and we are incredibly grateful for the support we have received from them.”

To enquire about the clubs or to express interest in a place, please call Daisy Chain on 01642 531248 or email info@daisychainproject.co.uk.

*https://www.autism.org.uk/what-we-do/news/coronavirus-report