Dalton Park celebrates community spirit in 2020

As the year comes to a close, Dalton Park Outlet Shopping Destination has reflected on some of the positive experiences from the last 12 months.

Jerry Hatch, Centre Manager, has applauded staff, brand partners and shoppers for working together on everything from charity fundraising and award wins to creating a Covid safe environment.

When the shopping centre was instructed to go into the first national lockdown in March, all planned events and activities were put on hold but while stores were closed, the centre’s teams were hard at work behind the scenes to keep the centre maintained.

Staff were rewarded for their efforts by winning Loo of the Year and retaining their platinum grading for the toilet facilities.

The security team also celebrated retaining their Park Mark accreditation, a national standard for UK car parks that have low crime and measures in place to ensure the safety of people and vehicles.

Dalton Park was selected as a location for a Covid-19 mobile testing unit in the summer and the site helped over 14,000 people to be tested.

The Director of Public Health for County Durham recognised the location as one of the most effective and successful testing sites in the county.

When the centre reopened, the outlet restarted its popular community partnerships.

Volunteers from the Murton branch of The Royal British Legion visited the centre in November selling poppies for the Poppy Appeal and raised more than £6,900 in 13 days.

To end the year, the centre hosted ‘surprise and delight’ activity for shoppers, with some of those visiting the centre surprised with complimentary small treats over the past few weeks.

Jerry Hatch, Centre Manager, said: “Looking back on the year, it’s wonderful to see what our staff, brand partners and shoppers have collectively achieved.

“We’re proud of the sense of community that we’ve created at Dalton Park and this year, more than ever, we have seen our local communities come together to support one another.

“Being able to host our charity partners and small events for our customers was really important and was a welcome boost for everyone.

“We’ve had lovely feedback from our guests since reopening and look forward to a bright and positive 2021.”