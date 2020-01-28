Dance City, the North East’s leading development organisation for dance, has been recognised for its imaginative and inclusive practice in helping change the lives of young people and families.

The North East’s biggest dance employer in the north of England, Dance City has received the Investing in Children (IiC) Membership Award for taking a wide-ranging approach to engage with children and young people regarding how it works and how it makes decisions about the services it offers across the region.

Investing in Children (IiC) is a UK initiative that promotes the human rights of children and young people. It’s Investing in Children Membership Award™ Scheme recognises and celebrates examples of imaginative and inclusive practice with children and young people.

In applying for the award Dance City had to demonstrate dialogue with young people which leads to change, evidenced by the young people themselves in order for Dance City to achieve the coveted award.

Several young people were involved in the process during which they spoke about the variety of approaches taken to involve them and their peers in decision making, such as small group planning, evaluation of summer camps and the co-production of performances that take place across North East communities. Support for grassroots ideas that expand young people’s skills in dance and choreography was highlighted along with the development of a new youth panel, to review and extend existing participation and involvement opportunities.

Phil Douglas, Interim Artistic Director said: “This is a great achievement for Dance City as we strive to ensure all of our communities, including young people are fully involved in shared decision-making. It makes us proud as an organisation to know that they feel valued and respected, and are able to develop and contribute ideas and opinions that often lead to change and improvements. We look forward to continue connecting with all of our communities so they can play their part in Dance City’s future.”

Dance City offers formal, professional dance training at all levels from children aged 10 to postgraduate level, all uniquely offered within a dance house where professionals, students and the wider community mingle together, offering a totally different learning environment and experience to other dance courses – a unique offering in dance education.

Dance City is a vibrant and friendly place where people come together to take part, enjoy, experience and talk about dance; where professional and aspiring dancers meet, learn and train; somewhere to watch world-class dance performances and somewhere for all to come along and get involved in dance.

Last year ticket sales grew by 12%, with 10,000 tickets sold for performances. There were 45,000 attendances at dance classes across the year; and it also works with 20,000 people in the community. Established over 30 years ago it has grown to become a lead organisation, supporting thousands of people to connect with various forms of dance across the North East.