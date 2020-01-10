Dance City will appoint a new CEO/Artistic Director to provide inspirational leadership and strategic vision to take the charitable organisation.

Established for over 30 years Dance City is the North East’s leading development organisation for dance, which exists to lead and support a thriving dance ecology in the region. Dance City is a charity, but one which is resilient and commercially minded and earns roughly two thirds of its income through trading and hires. Its purpose-built flagship venue is 14 years old and almost at capacity and needs to grow to be able to deliver its vision for the next decade.

Taking up the position in early 2020 the person will lead Dance City onto the next stage of its development, while ensuring a sustainable business model that successfully serves all the leading dance organisation’s audiences, communities and stakeholders for decades to come.

“We are looking for an individual to lead the organisation with energy, dynamism and drive. Our next leader needs to be someone who lives by our values and who can provide inspirational artistic leadership and develop the organisation ensuring a sustainable business model,” said Sharon Paterson, Chair of the Trustees, Dance City. Sharon is also Associate Director Culture and Engagement at Middlesbrough Institute of Modern Art (MIMA) and Teesside University.

“Our next appointee will be a key figure in Dance in the region and nationally, leading a core team of 30 as well as nearly 100 engaged freelancers. Ideal candidates will have experience of successfully leading in comparable environments, delivering organisational vision and change by leading, motivating and managing a customer focused team. Knowledge and experience of the dance sector would be ideal, as would the ability to work collaboratively with external stakeholders, including in generating income and fundraising.”

The new person will succeed Anthony Baker who was joint CEO and Artistic Director for 10 years, who has vacated the position to take over as Executive Director/joint CEO Freedom Festival Arts Trust Hull for 2020.

Dance City is a key cultural organisation within NewcastleGateshead and the north east region with a track record in leading partnerships, collaborations and other developments. It is also a leading player in national and internationals dance networks and initiatives and is a member o the National Dance Network, European Dancehouse Network and One Dance UK.

Partners include Arts Council England, Newcastle City Council, National Dance Network, NGCV, other regional authorities and funders including Department for Education, Trusts, Foundations, and other arts venues, dance practitioners, and networks.

The role comes with a salary between £55 – 65k. For anyone wishing to apply the closing date is 12 noon on Wednesday 15 January 2020 with interviews for shortlisted candidates to be held on 11 and 12 February 2020.

More information: https://www.dancecity.co.uk/ceoartistic-director-recruitment-pack/