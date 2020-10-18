DARLINGTON Building Society is pressing ahead with its programme of investment by refurbishing another of its branches.

Guisborough, Yarm and Barnard Castle branches were refurbished in 2018 – 2019, and Northallerton branch is now following suit.

The Northallerton branch will close 2pm on Saturday, 7th and re-open 9.30am on Monday, 23rd November 2020. This time will enable the full refurbishment to take place whilst ensuring all contractors involved in the work are COVID-19 safe.

Louise Thorpe, Head of Direct Distribution, said: “Darlington Building Society has maintained an ‘open for business’ policy throughout the coronavirus crisis, and this latest refurbishment is part of our ongoing development plan to invest in the local community, support members and remain on the high street.

“Despite the global challenges of the pandemic, it is another demonstration of the Society’s commitment to continue investing in the business in order to improve customer experience, as well as the working environment for our staff.”

This latest investment follows the Society’s recent announcement that it had recruited eight apprentices in additional customer care roles across the branch network.

The refurbishment of the Northallerton branch will create a fresh, modern, and welcoming atmosphere, while advanced technology will be introduced to further enhance the customer experience.

A new community screen will also be installed, showing live updates of what is happening in the area, as well as the impact the Society is having locally.

All other branches will remain open to ensure Members can continue to access their accounts at another branch, or by using the Darlingtonline system where possible.

The Society’s Facebook page will share live updates from on site as the new branch starts to take shape.