Bristol Street Motors SEAT, CUPRA and SKODA Darlington have welcomed a new general manager with decades of motor retail experience.

Stuart Hill, 49, brings with him a wealth of experience, having worked in the motor trade for 31 years.

He joins the McMullen Road multi-site dealerships having previously worked with brands including BMW MINI, Landrover and Volvo.

Stuart, who has always had a passion for cars, has managed award-winning dealership during his career and brings this expertise and customer focus to Bristol Street Motors.

During lockdown he made a pledge to get fitter and be more healthy, resulting in a five-stone weight loss he is very proud of.

Stuart said: “I’m delighted to join the Bristol Street Motors SEAT, CUPRA and SKODA Darlington dealerships at such an exciting time for the motor retail sector.

“The last 12 months have taught us a lot and changed the whole industry. Bristol Street Motors is an innovative business, led by a leadership team who I have a great deal of respect for, and has been at the forefront of these changes, leading the way.

“I am joining a great team and a company that values its colleagues and customers. I am looking forward to forging strong working relationships with everyone.”

Robert Forrester, chief executive of Vertu Motors, said: “Stuart is a great addition to the Bristol Street Motors SEAT, CUPRA and SKODA Darlington dealerships, and I am thrilled to have him on board.

“He brings with him many years of expertise in the motor retail industry and he will be a real asset.”