The Bannatyne Hotel in Darlington has launched a service to offer an alternative to the challenges of working from home.

It has been estimated that half the UK’s workforce is likely to work primarily from home over the coming months. Many employees however would prefer to be back in the workplace but are unable to do so for a variety of reasons, particularly social distancing restrictions.

The Bannatyne Hotel is providing an ‘Out of Office’ package designed for people who are struggling to work from home, or just want a change of scene which includes:

An individual work station

Unlimited tea & coffee between 9am-5pm

Meat, fish or vegetarian platter for one

Free parking

Free Wi-Fi

John Price, general manager at the Bannatyne Hotel Darlington, said: “The feedback we are getting is that the novelty of working from the kitchen table or the bedroom ‘office’ is starting to diminish and many people are looking for a change of location, even if it’s only for a day or two each week.

“The concept of working from home is very attractive but it soon palls if you have to work around young children, the broadband is iffy, or you’re just fed up with the same four walls.

“The hotel has a lovely ambience; the balcony particularly is a great place to set up a laptop and settle down to some serious work. The early response has been really positive and there’s been a number of repeat bookings as we become an alternate workplace during these unprecedented times.”

Caroline Moss, who works at Pierremont Road Pre-School, is one of the customers who has enjoyed the ‘Out of Office’ package, along with Clare Murray from Sadberge Pre-School.

She said: “The Bannatyne Hotel Darlington’s ‘Out of Office’ package is fantastic value for money. The setting and ambiance was perfect for myself and Clare to work on our plans for both pre-schools without interruption.

“We had an extremely productive day and would like to say a warm ‘thank you’ to the waitresses for supplying much-needed coffee and refreshments.”

The ’Out of Hours’ package costs £15 per person per day.