Recently social media was abuzz with the #SpeakingOut Movement that resulted in many professional wrestlers having accusations levelled against them for predatory and abusive behaviour. Many victims came to the forefront with disturbing stories that showed certain wrestlers behaving improperly that lead to psychological and physical harm to the victims.

After the movement broke on social media, some UK wrestling companies showed empathy and support for the victims by blacklisting those guilty from participating in any future competitions. Furthermore, Equity promised that all wrestling organisations must enforce transparent and clear policies to safeguard policies that protect vulnerable adults and children that interact or work with unsuitable individuals.

One of the better-known companies in London, PROGRESS wrestling made structural changes and stated that henceforth all of their management, crew and talent must apply for DBS checks. This is done to know if they have had any previous convictions or cautions.

Apart from expressing solidarity with victims, PROGRESS has also backed recommendations by Equity along with creating a detailed policy to safeguard victim’s rights. These include a whistleblower policy, a code of conduct, audience policy and a manifesto. It is to be seen whether other companies join the bandwagon by adopting best practices for talent and the audience’s protection. This is one area where mandatory DBS checks will play an invaluable role in protecting policies.

DBS checks are needed to ensure safeguards

As most wrestlers are freelancers and generally self-employed it poses a question as to who has the responsibility for DBS checks. The task lies with the governing body or the employer to ask for vettings like Standard and Enhanced DBS Checks. For individuals, the sole check they can apply for without needing an employer to request is the Basic DBS. This helps to determine any earlier convictions or cautions the individual might have received.

Other employees that are involved in the supervision or vulnerable adults or children as teachers or trainers have to undergo an enhanced DBS check. This must be requested by the employer. E.g. When a football coach is appointed for a junior team the least is they have to undergo is a standard DBS check although an enhanced DBS check is recommended. The employer or club has the responsibility to ensure the coach’s background is thoroughly vetted.

Since British wrestling at the moment is without an NGB (National Governing Body) even though PROGRESS has advocated for a body, it is not clear as to what stages of a DBS check is needed. The enhanced DBS check covers any criminal history that an applicant may have such as:

Reprimands

Warnings

Cautions

Convictions

Additional information that can be obtained from the local police branch are:

If a potential employee features on a children or adults’ barred list (must be requested)

More info about criminal history checks from PROGRESS is forthcoming, with the rest mandatory. The company has enforced extra measures to protect individuals by only having accredited staff backstage and having an appointed Lead Safeguarding Officer for crew and talent staff. The company also employees an independent wellbeing officer to guide crew, talent and members of the audience.

Let’s hope for the best that other British wrestling companies follow suit by enforcing safeguarding policies and a National Governing Body is constituted in some role. Since there are so many other sports governing bodies already around for various disciplines, it can only be hoped that there will be one soon enough for professional wrestling.

Reasons why DBS checks are good

Earlier known as CRB checks (Criminal Record Bureau) these are now called DBS checks and assist an employer to recruit safe individuals. Thes online checks also help in:

The prevention of having unsuited employees work with vulnerable groups

Help to raise any concern about an individual that features on a current barred list or having any criminal record

Helps to secure employees working within and out of a company or organisation

No matter the profession or industry it is the responsibility of the employer to safeguard the wellbeing of their employees. Getting an enhanced DBS check is compulsory for those applying for posts as private tutors and in the field of education. It is also mandatory for some types of volunteers, those in the NHS and care workers. The objective to have a DBS check done is to ensure that all those involved in a training and learning environment must feel secure.

Additional information and advice for DBS checks

Those reading this blog that may have any DBS check queries can learn about the process, cost, documentation involved and timescales during the current Corona pandemic by browsing through our FAQs. They can also contact us directly and we will be glad to be of any assistance that might be needed.