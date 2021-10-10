The Decorating Centre Online (DCO) is bolstering its enterprise by acquiring an additional 10,500sq-ft unit on the Croxdale Business Park in Durham just months after announcing that sales had skyrocketed by over 300%.

Situated seven miles outside of the Coundon-based store, which has housed the family-run business since 1986, owners Helen and Matthew Goddard believe the extra space will help boost their ambitious growth plans further and have invested in excess of £300k into their latest development.

Helen Goddard stated that the new premises will give them the capacity to allow the thriving decorating business to double in size over the next three years, including the opening of a new store which will be accessible to more professional decorators from the surrounding Durham and North Yorkshire area.

“As the home of decorating, we needed the additional space to ensure we can continue to deliver our market leading service more efficiently, and also extend our local presence in County Durham for professional decorators. We are also now able to lead on choice, stocking one of the most extensive trade decorating supplies ranges both locally and nationally” she said.

“We are delighted with the new facility, the whole team and our landlord have worked extremely hard to help design and create the best use of the unit and we hope both in-store and online customers feel the benefits of the changes we’ve introduced.”

Having officially opened its doors on October 4, 2021, the unit boasts a modern design trade counter which is open to both retail and professional decorators, complete with coffee shop-style bar, paint mixing and colour matching as well as housing e-commerce warehousing, which is already operational.

The expansion has also meant more employment opportunities with the business in the process of recruiting an additional three full time members of staff to its growing 22-strong team by the end of the year.

Ms Goddard continued, “With the current expansion and growth plans for the next 18 months we are actively recruiting to ensure we continue to provide a great service both in-store and online. The whole team are hugely excited to launch the new store later this month and welcome customers to our new facility”

“Our Coundon store is still open to customers who can benefit from the aesthetic layout and colours style ideas as well the most extensive wallpaper range in the region, and plans are in place to give this store a makeover too in the near future”

Providing budget friendly, high-quality alternatives to designer brand paints and wallpaper fashions as well as decorating supplies and essentials, including colour match equivalents using the latest paint mixing equipment, DCO has made decorating more accessible through growing its online decorating social community providing friendly and expert advice on how to transform spaces.